Shloka Mehta's Golden Anamika Khanna Lehenga For Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Festivities Is A Fashion Lesson In Ethnic Elegance

Shloka Mehta's Golden Lehenga Is A Fashion Lesson In Ethnic Elegance

The Ambani festivities are nothing short of a fashionable affair. With Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in full swing, it seems like a solid fashion gala for us. The divas are making subtle chic the tone for the wedding season and we are taking notes. Recently, we caught glimpses of Shloka Mehta looking absolutely breathtaking in a beautiful golden Anamika Khanna lehenga. Shloka's love for impeccable traditional silhouettes remains constant. For the pre-wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika, Shloka picked out an exquisite gold-hued number that came with intricate embroidered details all over it. She paired the look with a contrasting blush pink dupatta that perfectly matched her style. Her choice of diamond and emerald jewels was a solid ten on the fashion meter. Shloka definitely knows how to make a head-turning fashion statement with her expansive ethnic wear wardrobe.

Shloka Mehta's stunning style sensibilities reflect nothing but sheer elegance. Her penchant for all things minimal is a given and her fashion moments have been proof. Shloka yet again made a case for minimalistic glamour as she looked beautiful in a pink ombre saree from the shelves of Manish Malhotra. The fabulously blended pink hues truly stood out and the look amalgamated classic and modern elements together in one style. She paired the chiffon drape with a balloon-sleeved blouse that added a decent flare to the overall attire. Glossy lips and minimal glam were just what she needed to notch it up.

