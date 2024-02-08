Shloka Mehta Looks As Blissful As A Bright Day Of Spring In An Ombre Manish Malhotra Saree

Shloka Mehta Is An Ethnic Bliss In An Ombre Manish Malhotra Saree

Shloka Mehta, time and again, has proved that her sartorial choices are forever charming. From elaborate sharara sets to graceful sarees, she has tried them all and looked absolutely breathtaking in each. This time, she picked an ombre Manish Malhotra drape and looked enthralling as always. The breezy chiffon saree came in subtle shades of pink and red with delicate floral motifs at the hemline and the pallu. The lace borders added to the elegance of the saree. Shloka added a retro touch to her look with a full-sleeved puffed blouse in pink which featured intricate embroidery at the close neckline. Her minimal makeup included a dewy glow with a dash of kohl, rosy cheek tint, and pinkish lip colour. She kept it subtle with the accessories as well as she opted for a pair of delicate danglers.

Just recently, Shloka Mehta was a vision to behold in a multicoloured embroideredlehenga set. The outfit included a flared skirt with fine threadwork in vibrant shades of red, blue, green, yellow, and more with embellished mirrors on the base of white. She teamed it with a short-sleeved blouse that came with cape-like sleeves. She accessorised the look with an emerald-encrusted statement necklace, a pair of dangling earrings, and bangles. Her tresses were tied in a neat ponytail, and she wore rosy makeup.

For the engagement ceremony of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, Shloka Mehta looked an epitome of poise in an embellished lehenga from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The outfit included a short-sleeved blouse with delicate beaded details and intricate embroidery in pastel shades and a flared lehenga bottom in the same pattern and colour palette. She carried a pastel net dupatta with the look. Her tresses were tied in a neat bun as she opted for minimal dewy makeup. For accessories, Shloka wore a layered necklace, statement earrings, a studded bracelet, statement rings, and a maang tikka.

Shloka Mehta's ethnic choices are worth bookmarking for any Indian festivities.

