Sisters-In-Law In Style Radhika Merchant And Shloka Mehta Dazzle In Monique Lhuillier Mini Dresses At Jio Plaza Launch

Radhika and Shloka Dazzle in designer Monique Lhuillier mini dresses

Mumbai City has experienced a great addition to its shopping and entertainment experience with Jio World Plaza's inauguration. The shopping complex will be a massive retail space with a number of designer boutiques from global brands and Indian labels like Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Manish Malhotra and many more. The night was indeed an occasion of celebration for Bollywood. Many members of the industry became a part of this grand opening. Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and many names from Bollywood made their stellar appearances. But the fashion police could not stop marveling at how effortlessly stunning the Ambani daughters-in-law, Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta looked during the night, both dressed in Monique Lhuillier mini dresses.

Radhika Merchant picked a gorgeous black strapless mini dress featuring a sweetheart neckline with a fitted velvet bodice, followed by a ruffled flare. The outfit had a silver bow at the midriff which added glitz to Radhika's retro look. She tied her hair in a barrette, wore silver strap heels and carried a silver handbag. Her glam makeup was flawless and matched the outfit. Anant Ambani wore a three-piece black bandhgala.

Shloka Mehta looked radiant in a floral mini dress from the same designer label. Her tube dress featured shimmery silver sequins with pastel floral patterns, and redefined glitter and glamour to perfection. Her minimal rosy makeup and open wavy tresses added abundant charm to her look. She wore a pair of strappy silver heels with the shimmer. Akash Ambani wore a three-piece suit in deep blue to be clicked with his wife.

Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant are undoubtedly fashionable sisters-in-law in style.

