Who Is Shloka Mehta - The Reported Fiancee Of Mukesh Ambani's Elder Son Akash Ambani

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta were schoolmates and both Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai and have been close friends for years, reports said.
Shloka Mehta then went to study at Princeton University. She studied anthropology in Princeton and graduated in 2013. Shloka Mehta did her masters in law and anthropology at the London School of Economics and passed out in 2014.
Shloka Mehta has two sisters and she is the youngest daughter of Russel Mehta and Mona Mehta. Russel Mehta's Rosy Blue was earlier known as "B Arunkumar & Co" and the firm has a presence in 12 countries including Belgium, Israel, Japan, the US and China.
Shloka Mehta and her family lives in south Mumbai.