Akash Ambani, Son Of Mukesh Ambani, Engaged To Diamond Magnate's Daughter Shloka Mehta: Reports

Akash Ambani, 25, is the older of the two sons of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man who heads Reliance Industries. Shloka Mehta is the youngest daughter of Mona and Russell Mehta, who runs Rosy Blue Diamonds, one of the world's largest diamond trading companies.
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta studied together at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai and have been close friends for years, a report in the Free Press Journal said.
It's official now- stockguru07 (@stockguru07) March 24, 2018
Aakash Ambani engaged with Shloka#IPL2018pic.twitter.com/oSoSS5fFiA
Shloka Mehta, who also studied at the Princeton University and the London School of Economics, is a director in the family-run diamond firm. She is also the co-founder of ConnectFor, a platform that makes it easy and convenient for people to volunteer in Mumbai, the Free Press Journal reported.
Speculation that they were about to be married peaked earlier this month when reports said a December wedding date had been fixed and an engagement ceremony was being planned around March 24.