Akash Ambani, Son Of Mukesh Ambani, Engaged To Diamond Magnate's Daughter Shloka Mehta: Reports

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta studied together at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai.

397 Shares EMAIL PRINT Akash Ambani (left) proposed to Shloka Mehta in Goa on Saturday, reports said. (File) Mumbai: Akash Ambani, the eldest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and Shloka Mehta, the daughter of prominent diamantaire Russell Mehta, were engaged at a ceremony in Goa yesterday, reports said. Pictures shared by fan pages and social media users showed a charming lawn ceremony under palm trees and white shamianas. Reporting the engagement, local news website Nagpur Today said the wedding ceremony had been planned for later this year. However, there has been no official statement from the families yet.



Akash Ambani, 25, is the older of the two sons of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man who heads Reliance Industries. Shloka Mehta is the youngest daughter of Mona and Russell Mehta, who runs Rosy Blue Diamonds, one of the world's largest diamond trading companies.

Aakash Ambani engaged with Shloka#IPL2018pic.twitter.com/oSoSS5fFiA - stockguru07 (@stockguru07) March 24, 2018 Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta studied together at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai and have been close friends for years, a report in the Free Press Journal said.



Shloka Mehta, who also studied at the Princeton University and the London School of Economics, is a director in the family-run diamond firm. She is also the co-founder of ConnectFor, a platform that makes it easy and convenient for people to volunteer in Mumbai, the Free Press Journal reported.



Akash Ambani is on the board of directors of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail.



