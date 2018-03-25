Mukesh Ambani, Family Visit Siddhivinayak Temple After Akash Ambani's Engagement Akash and Shloka's wedding is likely to take place in December.

The Ambani family is spending some quality time together. After a hush hush engagement ceremony of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's eldest son Akash Ambani to Shloka Mehta in Goa, the family is seeking blessings from the Siddhivinayak temple of Mumbai. The Ambani family has reached the temple earlier this evening. Shloka Mehta is the daughter of prominent diamantaire Russell Mehta. Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani are to be married later this year. In an interview to a newspaper, Akash's Nita Ambani confirmed that they are set to marry soon."I have known Shloka since she was four and we are all delighted to welcome her to our home and our hearts," she said.Pictures of the engagement shared by fan pages and social media users showed a charming lawn ceremony under palm trees and white shamianas in Goa. The wedding is likely to take place in December.Akash Ambani, 25, is the older of the two sons of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man who heads Reliance Industries. Shloka Mehta is the youngest daughter of Mona and Russell Mehta, who run Rosy Blue Diamonds, one of the world's largest diamond trading companies.Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta studied together at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai and have been close friends for years, a report in the Free Press Journal said.Shloka Mehta, who also studied at the Princeton University and the London School of Economics, is a director in the family-run diamond firm. She is also the co-founder of ConnectFor, a platform that makes it easy and convenient for people to volunteer in Mumbai, the Free Press Journal reported. Akash Ambani is on the board of directors of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail.Speculation that they were about to be married peaked earlier this month when reports said a December wedding date had been fixed and an engagement ceremony was being planned around March 24.