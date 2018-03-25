Mukesh Ambani, Family Visit Siddhivinayak Temple After Akash Ambani's Engagement

"I have known Shloka since she was four and we are all delighted to welcome her to our home and our hearts," she said.
Pictures of the engagement shared by fan pages and social media users showed a charming lawn ceremony under palm trees and white shamianas in Goa. The wedding is likely to take place in December.
Akash Ambani, 25, is the older of the two sons of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man who heads Reliance Industries. Shloka Mehta is the youngest daughter of Mona and Russell Mehta, who run Rosy Blue Diamonds, one of the world's largest diamond trading companies.
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta studied together at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai and have been close friends for years, a report in the Free Press Journal said.
Shloka Mehta, who also studied at the Princeton University and the London School of Economics, is a director in the family-run diamond firm. She is also the co-founder of ConnectFor, a platform that makes it easy and convenient for people to volunteer in Mumbai, the Free Press Journal reported.
Speculation that they were about to be married peaked earlier this month when reports said a December wedding date had been fixed and an engagement ceremony was being planned around March 24.