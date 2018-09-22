Bollywood Gathers At Italy's Lake Como For Isha-Anand Engagement

Anand Piramal proposed to Isha Ambani in Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra earlier this year.

The Ambani's are rejoicing again. This time it's the official engagement of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. The daughter of Nita and Mukesh Ambani is all set to exchange ring in Italy with Ajay Piramal's son on Friday.

The engagement festivities that kick off in Lake Como, Italy, today will be a three-day event till Sunday, September 23 and end with a farewell lunch.

Anand Piramal proposed to Isha Ambani at a temple in Mahabaleshwar earlier this year and the proposal was followed by a private party in May. Anand is the executive director of Piramal Group.

And because it's the engagement of the daughter of the Ambanis, it will undoubtedly the most star-studded event of the year.

The three-day extravaganza is expected to be attended by Bollywood celebrities, some of them, who have already flown to Italy.

The expected guest list includes the entire Bollywood film industry -- from Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and everyone.

As the engagement celebrations began with a welcome lunch, some celebrities who were spotted at the venue include Manish Malhotra, Anil Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra along with fiance Nick Jonas.

Designer Manish Malhotra posted a picture with the duo and captioned it as With "the fabulous and charming couple".

The designer reached Lake Como along with friends' billionaires Natasha and Adar Poonawalla on private jet. He shared a picture story on Instagram of the same.

Captioned as 'Lake Como', actor Anil Kapoor also posted his solo picture on the image sharing platform.

The others spotted at the Mumbai airport, 'enroute to Italy' include Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

Actor Sonam Kapoor who tied knot to her longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja in May, dressed in navy blue attire, recently shared a picture on Instagram captioned as 'Enroute Milano'. Since the actress is in the country, she might as well be attending the star-studded event.

Isha and Anand are reportedly set to tie the knot in December this year.