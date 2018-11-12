Your Guide To Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Big Fat Italian Wedding

Deepika and Ranveer's destination wedding is in Italy! (courtesy farahkhankunder)

Highlights Deepika and Ranveer's wedding dates are Nov 14 and 15 Italy's Villa del Balbianello is Deepika, Ranveer's wedding venue The couple will reportedly have two wedding ceremonies

While Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are busy prepping for their wedding in Italy, we have collated a list of details to help you get through the Padukone-Bhavnani wedding - in case you didn't know, Ranveer's full name is Ranveer Singh Bhavnani. How's that to start with? While Deepika and Ranveer's wedding announcement revealed that the much talked-about shaadi is scheduled for November 14 and November 15, more speculated details cropped up on the Internet subsequently. Among them, the rumour about their wedding venue appears to have turned out to be true . On Monday morning, pictures from Italy's Villa del Balbianello - a villa with stunning terrace gardens overlooking Lake Como, has made the wait to see Deepika and Ranveer get married, even more difficult. Without much ado, let's get out hands on everything you need to know about Deepika and Ranveer's wedding festivities.

Let's Start With The Itinerary

November 2: Nandi Puja at Deepika's Bengaluru home

November 4: Haldi ceremony at Ranveer's Mumbai home

November 10: Deepika and Ranveer left for Italy

November 11: Pictures of wedding venue being prepared arrived on social media

November 13: A mehendi ceremony is expected

November 14 and 15: The wedding dates; a party later in the evening on November 15

November 18: The couple are expected to be back in the bay

November 21: The rumoured date for Bangalore reception - the couple are expected to check in on November 20 and check out on November 22

November 28: The rumoured date for Mumbai reception

How The Wedding Festivities Began

Wedding festivities for Deepika Padukone began on November 2 with a Nandi puja held at her Bengaluru residence by her mother Ujjala Padukone. Pictures from the festivities were shared by Deepika's team of stylists on social media, who attended the puja. Just two days later, Ranveer had a haldi ceremony at his Mumbai home.

Love To See Deepika As A Sabyasachi Bride

Looks like, Deepika Padukone's designated designer for her wedding wardrobe in Sabyasachi Mukherjee - who hinted at it with a post featuring the actress with the tag "brides of Sabyasachi". For the aforementioned puja, Deepika wore an orange salwar suit from the collections Sabyasachi. Meanwhile, Deepika's team, including her manager and team of stylists, have already reached Italy.

The Tale Of Two Weddings

There will reportedly be two wedding ceremonies for Ranveer and Deepika. As per a report in mid-day, a wedding in accordance with South Indian rituals is scheduled for November 14 while there will be another wedding ceremony on November 15 as per Punjabi traditions. The wedding will reportedly be a four-day affair with a sangeet ceremony reportedly scheduled for November 13. Deepika and Ranveer have also apparently planned a party for the wedding guests after their wedding on November 15.

Venue So Darn Pretty We Want To Scream!

The Villa del Balbianello, tucked away in a peninsula on the scenic coast of Lake Como, is currently being prepped for the Padukone-Bhavnani wedding. Only a few pictures of the venue - since Deepika and Ranveer touched in Italy - have made it on social media and in one of which, officials can be seen making arrangements for the gathering. Villa del Balbianello is where a portion of Bond movie Casino Royale was filmed. The Ambanis also recently hosted the big fat engagement of their daughter Isha Ambani in Lake Como.

Italy: Visuals from Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como in Lombardy, the venue for the wedding ceremony of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Preparations underway. pic.twitter.com/MuuBJXos50 — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2018

Who's Invited And Who's Not

As per a previous Filmfare report, the couple want to keep their wedding an extremely private affair with the guest list restricted to merely 30 names including close friends and family. While Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt specifically said they are not invited to the wedding, Deepika's first co-star Shah Rukh Khan and her first director Farah Khan are said to be part of the Italy wedding. Yash Raj Films' Aditya Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali - who directed the couple in three films - are also reportedly invited. Before leaving for Italy, the couple were spotted visiting Mr Bhansali and Farah Khan personally with their wedding invites.

No Mobile Phones, Please

Like we said before, Deepika and Ranveer want to keep their wedding an extremely intimate affair and would rather have pictures not circulated on social media. Hence, mobile phones will reportedly not be allowed inside the wedding venue. "They have asked guests to not bring their cell phones to the ceremony. Considering the fact that it will be a destination wedding, there will be fewer people and all the arrangements will be in place. While the two, in all likelihood, will share pictures with their fans eventually, they hope this step will help them guard their privacy," DNA had quoted a source as saying.

Honeymoon Before Work Resumes

While Deepika has a light work roster, Ranveer is looking forward to the release of Simmba and later Gully Boy. He will also get busy filming Karan Johar's Takht and resuming work on Kabir Khan's '83. Hence, the couple will reportedly fly off to an undisclosed honeymoon destination before resuming work commitments. "The couple will head for a brief honeymoon before Ranveer dives into the promotions of Simmba which opens on December 28," stated a Mumbai Mirror report.

Wedding Receptions To Banta Hai, Boss

After wrapping their wedding festivities in Italy, Ranveer and Deepika will reportedly host two reception parties in India - one in Bengaluru (Deepika's hometown) and the other in Mumbai. The Leela in Bengaluru is said to be the reception venue for November 21 as it houses Deepika's favourite Italian restaurant. The venue for the Mumbai reception, reportedly on November 28, is the Grand Hyatt.

Home, Sweet Home

After the wedding, Ranveer is most likely to shift to Deepika's plush apartment in Mumbai's Prabhadevi as they are yet to finalise their dream home - a property of their expectation would take some time to be zeroed in. Ranveer reportedly decided to move in with Deepika for the interim period as she stays alone - her parents are in Bengaluru.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, co-stars of films such as Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat", have been together for six years now.