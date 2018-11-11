Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's Wedding Venue Is Being Prepped. See Viral Pic

Deepika and Ranveer left for Italy on Saturday night (courtesy, L deepveer_goals)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are busy with their wedding preparations in Italy, where the couple flew off to in the wee hours of Saturday night. While both Ranveer and Deepika have maintained stony silence about wedding details on their social media accounts since they made the bug announcement, a photo featuring what appears to be the reported venue - the plush Villa del Balbianello in Italy's Lake Como - is doing the rounds on social media, in which decorative preparations can be seen underway. The Internet has joined the dots and declared that the preparations are for Deepika and Ranveer's destination wedding, which is scheduled for November 14 and November 15.

Meanwhile, Deepika's team of stylists are also headed to Lake Como. Amit Thakur, who works as Deepika's stylist, has also flown in to Lake Como while stylist Karishma Prakash is already in Milan. Celebrity stylist Gabriel Georgiou, who recently styled Deepika's hair for her airport look, wrote in the comments section on one of his posts that he'll be joining the team soon.

The fact that Deepika Padukone was about to fly out of maximum city for her destination wedding was also hinted at with this post:

On Friday night, Deepika and Ranveer, colour coordinated in white, were mobbed by the paparazzi at the airport but they walked away with smiles on their faces.

Deepika Padukone at the Mumbai airport

Ranveer Singh at the Mumbai airport

Wedding festivities first begun at the Padukone household in Bengaluru with a Nandi puja hosted by the bride-to-be's Ujjala Padukone, which was attended by her closest relatives and Deepika's team of stylists. Later, the Bhavnanis kick-started the wedding festivities with a haldi ceremony for Ranveer. Before they left, the couple were spotted visiting Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Farah Khan with their wedding invites.

In Italy, Deepika and Ranveer will reportedly have two wedding ceremonies - one in accordance with South Indian rituals on November 14 while there will be another wedding ceremony on November 15 as per Punjabi traditions. A sangeet ceremony is also said to be scheduled for November 13 while a party will also be hosted for the guests after the wedding days. Deepika and Ranveer are expected to host two lavish receptions in India - one in Bengaluru (Deepika's hometown) and the other in Mumbai.

Can't wait to see Deepika and Ranveer married! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, co-stars of films such as Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat", have been together for six years now.