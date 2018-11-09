What Deepika Padukone Is Doing Ahead Of Her Wedding To Ranveer Singh

Inside Deepika Padukone's training session (courtesy trainingwithnam)

Highlights Deepika has a reputation for being a fitness enthusiast The actress is currently in Mumbai, prepping for her wedding Deepika and Ranveer's wedding dates are November 14 and 15

Soon-to-be married couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are currently busy prepping for their much-awaited wedding, which is scheduled for November 14 and November 15. But Deepika, who has quite a bit of a reputation for being a fitness enthusiast, sliced out time from her shaadi ki taiyaari for a work-out session. However, Deepika's visit to the gym on Friday appears to be the last one ahead of her wedding, something that was corroborated by her personal trainer Nam, who teased the 32-year-old actress as he Instagrammed a selfie with her and said: "Last training in Mumbai as a single lady." Deepika Padukone was quick to spot the photo and responded in the comments section, saying: "Fool."

Meanwhile, wedding festivities have already begun at both the Padukone and Bhavnani houses (Ranveer's real name is Ranveer Singh Bhavnani). Deepika's mother Ujjala Padukone organised a pre-wedding puja in Bangalore last week, which was attended by her closest relatives and Deepika's team of stylists.

Earlier this week, pictures from what appeared to Ranveer Singh's haldi ceremony, went crazy viral on the Internet.

Ranveer Singh at his Mumbai residence

After the puja in Bengaluru, Deepika flew back to Mumbai earlier this week, after which she was spotted accompanying Ranveer to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's house, where they reportedly dropped by to personally invite the filmmaker. Ranveer and Deepika also paid a visit to Farah Khan, reportedly in connection to their wedding.

Ranveer Singh outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's house

Deepika Padukone outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's house.

Deepika and Ranveer will reportedly have a destination wedding in Italy's Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como with only close friends and family attending. The star couple are also expected to host two lavish receptions in India - one in Bengaluru and the other in Mumbai. December 1 is said to be the rumoured date for the couple's Mumbai reception, which is just a day prior to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' rumoured wedding date.