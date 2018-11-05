Where Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Will Live After The Wedding - For Now

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh photographed at a film screening. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who are all set to get married in a few days, have not finalised their 'dream home' yet, a source told DNA, adding that till the time they finalise their home, Ranveer will move into Deepika's Prabhadevi apartment. "Zeroing down on such an apartment isn't an easy task and this will take some time. They don't want to rush into choosing the property. They want to do it up completely before they move in," the source told DNA. Deepika Padukone owns an apartment on the 26th floor in a residential complex in Prabhadevi, which is reportedly worth Rs 16 crore. The interiors of Deepika's home were reportedly done by Vinita Chaitanya.

The source told DNA that Ranveer decided to move into Deepika's home for the interim period as she stayed alone - her parents Prakash and Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha live in Bengaluru. "It's a wise and practical decision by the duo because Deepika stays alone in Prabhadevi. And Ranveer doesn't want her to leave the place that she has made her home over the years," the source added. Earlier this year, a massive fire broke out on the top floor of the high-rise building in the complex.

Last month, Deepika and Ranveer announced that their wedding is scheduled for November 14 to November 15. The couple will reportedly host two grand receptions - one in Mumbai and another in Bengaluru - after returning from Italy, where they are reportedly getting married.

Deepika and Ranveer's pre-wedding celebrations started last week with a Nandi puja at Deepika's home in Bengaluru while a haldi ceremony was hosted at Ranveer's Mumbai home on Sunday.