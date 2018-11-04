After Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Begins With Pre-Wedding Celebrations. Pics From Haldi Ceremony Inside

Deepika Padukine with Ranveer Singh

After Deepika Padukone, groom-to-be Ranveer Singh began with pre-wedding celebrations on Sunday. Pictures of Ranveer, smeared in haldi and dressed in an off-white kurta, were shared by the actor's fans clubs on social media and needless to say, they are going crazy viral. In the pictures, Ranveer can be seen clicking selfies in his balcony and the smile on his face says it all. The couple's pre-wedding festivities kick-started with a puja at Deepika Padukone's Bengaluru home on Friday. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will get married on November 14 and 15 and their reported wedding venue is Italy.

Take a look at the first pictures from Ranveer Singh's haldi here:

The pre-wedding festivities started with a puja at Deepika's Bengaluru home. Deepika opted for a bright orange Sabyasachi outfit for the puja. We got a glimpse of the ceremony through Deepika's official wedding couturier Sabyasachi, who shared the pictures and wrote: "Dear Deepika, a new and exciting journey has just begun for you and all of us at Sabyasachi wish you the very best. Always."

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announced their wedding dates on social media on October 21 with identical posts. "With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th November, 2018. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty friendship and togetherness," read an excerpt from the statement posted by the couple on social media.

Deepika Padukone, 32, and Ranveer Singh, 33, have co-starred in films such as Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat - all of them directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Simmba. He also has '83 and Gully Boy in the line-up, while Deepika's next project is Meghna Gulzar's untitled film, in which she will be seen playing the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.