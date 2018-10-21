Yes, Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Are Getting Married In November

After months of will they-won't they, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set for their big fat wedding

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: October 21, 2018 16:22 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Yes, Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Are Getting Married In November

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in Mumbai

New Delhi: 

After months of will they-won't they, actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set for their big fat wedding which is scheduled on November 14 and 15, a joint statement from both the stars said on Sunday. "With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th November, 2018. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years," read an excerpt from the statement posted by the couple on social media. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been on the trending list for the last few months, with fresh rounds of wedding rumours popping up every so often.

Here's the official confirmation.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsLive TVPNR StatusTrain Status

................................ Advertisement ................................