Yes, Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Are Getting Married In November

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in Mumbai

After months of will they-won't they, actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set for their big fat wedding which is scheduled on November 14 and 15, a joint statement from both the stars said on Sunday. "With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th November, 2018. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years," read an excerpt from the statement posted by the couple on social media. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been on the trending list for the last few months, with fresh rounds of wedding rumours popping up every so often.

Here's the official confirmation.