Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's Rumoured Wedding: No Cell Phones Allowed

Ranveer and Deepika are reportedly getting married in Italy

Highlights Ranveer and Deepika will reportedly marry in November Their guest list will reportedly have 30 names It will reportedly be a close-knit affair

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have reportedly decided that those attending their wedding (still speculated, nothing has been confirmed yet) must not bring their cell phones to the venue, reported DNA. Deepika and Ranveer will reportedly have a destination wedding in Italian resort area named Lake Como and November 20 is the big day for the couple. Speaking to DNA, a source said: "They have asked guests to not bring their cell phones to the ceremony. Considering the fact that it will be a destination wedding, there will be fewer people and all the arrangements will be in place." Ranveer and Deepika may have made several hand-in-hand appearances together but the top-level secrecy they have maintained about their unconfirmed wedding is proof that they really want their special day to be a close-knit affair, away from the media glare.

The same has been confirmed by the source, who, speaking to DNA said, Ranveer and Deepika want to make the wedding announcement instead of fan clubs on social media: "While the two, in all likelihood, will share pictures with their fans eventually, they hope this step will help them guard their privacy."

The Ram Leela co-stars have been trending on and off all of this year, courtesy new additions to their wedding rumours. Like earlier this week, a report in Filmfare cited November 20 as their wedding date - it was rumoured to be November 10 before. A source told Filmfare that the close-knit wedding will comprise only family and close friends with a guest-list restricted to 30 names: "It's a very special day for both Ranveer and Deepika which is why they just want the close ones to be present for their wedding ceremony. Mostly it will be their families and a few close friends. The guest list consists of merely 30 people and that's exactly how these two want it."

Advertisement

According to Filmfare, Ranveer and Deepika will also host grand receptions once back in India: "Italy is a favourite destination of both Ranveer and Deepika so they want to keep their big day more of a private affair. They are looking forward to hosting grand receptions once they're back in India post the wedding," a source was quoted as saying. A previous Filmfare report had fished out Lake Como as their wedding venue.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone last co-starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat", after which the 32-yearold actress has not signed any film. Deepika's film with Irrfan Khan has been postponed indefinitely. On the work front, Ranveer is currently prepping for '83. He also has Simmba and Gully Boy in the line-up.