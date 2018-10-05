Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Counter-Attack Wedding Question With Rumours About Them

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh in Mumbai

With Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh together at an event, the often-asked question is bound to pop up, no? Needless to say, that same happened with the sab ka favourite couple attending the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Friday. It appears that Deepika and Ranveer were well-prepared with their responses as they neatly dodged the query about their rumoured and much-awaited wedding. "You are seeing this every day, including details about the colour of my sherwani and wedding gifts. But, when there is something, you will be the first to know," said Ranveer while Deepika referred to the several speculated dates fished out by the Internet: "There have been many November weddings."

Ranveer joined Deepika in saying: "According to reports, we have married a number of times and a lot has happened in our life." November 20 is speculated to be the couple's probable wedding date.

While fans will not be too pleased with Deepika and Ranveer's routine responses about the speculated wedding, what the couple said about their first impressions of each other, may just cheer you up. "How can anyone look like that," was Ranveer's first response to Deepika Padukone, he said at the summit, and we totally get him. Meanwhile, Deepika confessed she had thought Ranveer was not quite "my type." LOL. Exactly when Deepika and Ranveer met for the first time is difficult to tell but 2013's Ram Leela was their first movie together.

Meanwhile, November wedding or not, Ranveer and Deepika's mockery of the many "reports" is understandable as they often find themselves perched on top of the list of trends for the many rumours with their speculated wedding at the epicentre. For example, in August this year, a DNA report stated that no cell phones will be allowed at Deepika and Ranveer's wedding venue. The couple are also said to have a destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como with only friends and family attending - Filmfare stated that guest-list will reportedly be restricted to 30 names. Meanwhile, shopping is already said to have begun at the Padukone and Singh houses.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have three films together - Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat" - all of them directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. While Ranveer has films like Simmba, '83 and Gully Boy in the line-up, Deepika's new film, in which she plays acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, will be directed by Meghna Gulzar.