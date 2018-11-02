First Pics From Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Pre-Wedding Celebrations

Deepika during a pre-wedding puja. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Deepika and Ranveer's wedding dates are set for November 14 and 15 "To new beginnings," Deepika's MUA captioned the post Deepika wore a Sabyasachi suit

Actress Deepika Padukone's pre-wedding festivities have started. Deepika's team of stylists Instagrammed a few pictures of the actress participating in a puja dressed in a bright Sabyasachi suit at her home in Bengaluru. The 32-year-old actress looked stunning and we just cannot wait for more pictures from the Padukone-Bhavnani wedding to hit the Internet. Deepika's MUA Sandhya Shekar posted this picture of Deepika concentrating during a puja, which she captioned: "To New Beginnings." It was earlier reported, that Deepika's mother Ujjala Padukoen will organise a Nandi puja for Deepika and Ranveer Singh some 10 days before the wedding and it appears the reports were right.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's picture here:

And here's another happy picture of Deepika Padukone with the rest of her team, including hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou and personal stylist Shaleena Nathani.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to get married this month. Their wedding functions will be held on November 14 and November 15 reportedly in Italy. The couple announced their wedding dates on social media on October 21 with identical posts.

After Deepika and Ranveer confirmed their wedding dates, new rumours about the impending wedding featured in headlines. Apart from the wedding destination being said to be Italy's Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, it has been reported that Deepika and Ranveer will host two lavish receptions in India - one in Bengaluru (Deepika's hometown) and the other in Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been dating for six years. They first co-starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram Leela in 2013. They've also featured together in Bajirao Mastani and in "Padmaavat" (in which they did not have scenes together).