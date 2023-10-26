Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Never-Before-Seen 2018 Wedding Style Is Pure Love

Deepika And Ranveer's Never Seen Before Style From Their Wedding Is Love

It is once again that time of the year when we unknowingly are glued to our screens to binge on all things Bollywood. After seven seasons, Koffee With Karan, the celebrity talk show is back with its eighth season with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh appearing on the first episode. Just when we thought we knew it all, Ranveer and Deepika gave us nostalgia with an unseen clip from the wedding. One of many highlights from the video was their never-before-seen wedding attire. While their ethnic outfits from their Lake Como wedding set the trend in 2018, their black and white Western wedding look just added to their public style files. Trust the couple to dabble in and out of statement looks and with their contrasting wedding choices, they once again set the fashion sphere on fire. Their sublime sartorial statement was served fabulously. Deepika donned a beautiful pristine white midi dress that featured an off-shoulder style doused in white embellishment. Ranveer complemented her in a classic black tuxedo.

It's no wonder why they are a power couple. Their unseen wedding style truly makes a case for the same. For one of their wedding rituals, they both shone in beautiful white and champagne hues. Deepika channelled monochrome magic in a stunning champagne hued saree paired with a heavy-duty necklace and statement earrings. Adorned with gajra, her sleek back bun perfectly sealed the deal. To complement Deepika, Ranveer opted for a simple white kurta that came with subtle golden details.

Celebrity weddings have always been a big deal and indeed, this was a glamorous affair. When B-town's favourite duo Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot back in 2018, we couldn't keep calm. For another look that was bright and beautiful in yellow, the couple embraced ethnic style in yellow monochrome picks.

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding style is one for the books.