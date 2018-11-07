Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Drop By Sanjay Leela Bhansali's House Days Before Wedding

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh photographed at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's house.

Highlights Ranveer and Deepika have co-starred in three of Mr Bhansali's films Their wedding is scheduled on November 14 and 15 The wedding will reportedly take place in Italy

A few days ahead of their wedding, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted at filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Mumbai residence on Wednesday afternoon. We are not sure if the couple visited Mr Bhansali to celebrate Diwali with the filmmaker, or if they went there to personally invite him to their upcoming wedding, which is set to take place on November 14 and 15. Bride-to-be Deepika Padukone was dressed in a fairly casual manner. The 32-year-old actress was dressed in an over-sized white shirt and had her hair tied in a bun. Ranveer, on the other hand, was dressed immaculately from head to toe. The Simmba actor was wearing a green Chanderi foil print kurta by Masaba Gupta, which he paired with white pants and sneakers.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Ranveer Singh outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's house. Ranveer Singh outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's house.

Deepika Padukone outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's house. Deepika Padukone outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's house.

Ranveer and Deepika have starred in in three of Mr Bhansali films. In fact, their first film together- Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, was also directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The couple has also worked with Mr Bhansali in films such as Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat."

Deepika and Ranveer's pre-wedding festivities kick-started last week, with a puja at Deepika's Bengaluru home. For the ceremony, the bride-to-be, opted for a bright orange Sabyasachi outfit. We got a glimpse of the ceremony through Deepika's official wedding couturier Sabyasachi, who shared the pictures and wrote: "Dear Deepika, a new and exciting journey has just begun for you and all of us at Sabyasachi wish you the very best. Always."

Meanwhile, a haldi ceremony was organised at Ranveer Singh's Mumbai residence over the weekend. Take a look at the pictures here:

Ranveer Singh during the ceremony. Ranveer Singh during the ceremony.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announced their wedding dates on social media, last month by sharing identical posts. "With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th November, 2018. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty friendship and togetherness," read an excerpt from the statement posted by the couple on social media.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh wrapped the schedule of Rohit Shetty's Simmba. He has '83 and Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy in the line-up, while Deepika will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's untitled film, in which she will be seen playing the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.