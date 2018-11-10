Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh, Twinning In White, Leave For Their Wedding. See Pics

Highlights
- Ranveer, Deepika were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday
- Ranveer Singh's family was also present
- Their wedding is scheduled on November 14 and 15
Just a few days before their wedding, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted leaving Mumbai in the wee hours of Saturday morning along with their family members. The couple was seen dressed in colour-coordinated outfits. Deepika looked simply stunning in a monochrome outfit and the glow on her face was hard to miss. Groom-to-be Ranveer Singh was dressed in a white bandhgala and the actor's smile said it all. Ranveer greeted the paparazzi with the brightest of smile. Flashbulbs popped at the couple as they were photographed with their family members at the Mumbai airport. Ranveer and Deepika's wedding is set to take place on November 14 and 15 in Italy.
See the pictures here:
Ranveer Singh was photographed at Mumbai airport today morning with his parents, Anju Bhavnani and Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and his sister Ritika Bhavnani.
Here are the pictures.
Earlier this week, the couple was spotted outside filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's house in Mumbai, where they went there to personally invite the "Padmaavat" director for their upcoming wedding. Ranveer and Deepika have worked together with the filmmaker in films such as Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.
Dear Deepika, A new and exciting journey has just begun for you and all of us at Sabyasachi wish you the very best. Always. Deepika Padukone @deepikapadukone in Sabyasachi for her pre-wedding functions. Styled by: @shaleenanathani Photo Courtesy: @shaleenanathani @vinitachaitanya Makeup by: @sandhyashekar Hair by: @georgiougabriel #Sabaysachi #DeepikaPadukone #TheWorldOfSabyasachi
Last week, a <i>haldi</i> ceremony was organised at Ranveer's house in Mumbai. Take a look at the pictures here:
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announced their wedding dates on social media in October, by sharing identical posts. "With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th November, 2018. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty friendship and togetherness," read an excerpt from the statement posted by the couple on social media.
On the professional front, Ranveer Singh wrapped the schedule of Rohit Shetty's Simmba. The actor has '83 and Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy in the pipeline, while Deepika Padukone will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's untitled film, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.