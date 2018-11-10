Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh, Twinning In White, Leave For Their Wedding. See Pics

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at the Mumbai airport.

Highlights Ranveer, Deepika were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday Ranveer Singh's family was also present Their wedding is scheduled on November 14 and 15

Just a few days before their wedding, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted leaving Mumbai in the wee hours of Saturday morning along with their family members. The couple was seen dressed in colour-coordinated outfits. Deepika looked simply stunning in a monochrome outfit and the glow on her face was hard to miss. Groom-to-be Ranveer Singh was dressed in a white bandhgala and the actor's smile said it all. Ranveer greeted the paparazzi with the brightest of smile. Flashbulbs popped at the couple as they were photographed with their family members at the Mumbai airport. Ranveer and Deepika's wedding is set to take place on November 14 and 15 in Italy.

See the pictures here:

Deepika Padukone at the airport. Deepika Padukone at the airport.

Ranveer Singh at the airport. Ranveer Singh at the airport.

Ranveer Singh greeted the media with a smile. Ranveer Singh greeted the media with a smile.

Ranveer Singh was photographed at Mumbai airport today morning with his parents, Anju Bhavnani and Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and his sister Ritika Bhavnani.

Here are the pictures.

Ranveer Singh's mother Anju Bhavnani at the airport. Ranveer Singh's mother Anju Bhavnani at the airport.

Ranveer Singh's father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani at the Mumbai airport. Ranveer Singh's father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani at the Mumbai airport.

Ranveer's sister Ritika Bhavnani at the airport. Ranveer's sister Ritika Bhavnani at the airport.

Earlier this week, the couple was spotted outside filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's house in Mumbai, where they went there to personally invite the "Padmaavat" director for their upcoming wedding. Ranveer and Deepika have worked together with the filmmaker in films such as Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.