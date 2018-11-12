More Pics From Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Wedding Venue

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh photographed at the Mumbai airport.

Preparations for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding are in full swing at Lake Como, Italy. New visuals from the wedding venue, Villa del Balbianello, were shared on social media by news agency ANI and we can't keep calm. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to get married in this dreamy picturesque location in a couple of days - their wedding is scheduled for November 14 and 15. Over the weekend, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were photographed at the Mumbai airport leaving for Italy. They were both dressed in white and couldn't stop grinning from ear-to-ear.

Italy: Visuals from Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como in Lombardy, the venue for the wedding ceremony of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Preparations underway. pic.twitter.com/MuuBJXos50 — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2018

The security at Lake Como has reportedly been tightened over the weekend as per a previous media report mobile phones will not be allowed inside the wedding venue.

As a part of their pre-wedding celebrations, a Nandi pooja was organised by Deepika's mother Ujjala Padukone in Bengaluru while a haldi ceremony was hosted at Ranveer's Mumbai home.

The Italy wedding will reportedly be exclusively for family members with the exception of Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan - Deepika's first director and co-star - and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, with whom Deepika and Ranveer have made films like Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat". Deepika and Ranveer started dating while they were filming Ram Leela.

After the wedding in Italy, Deepika and Ranveer will reportedly host two receptions - one in Bengaluru and another in Mumbai for the industry members.