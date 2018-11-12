Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh And Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas: Katrina Kaif Is 'Excited' About Wedding Season (Even Though She's Not Invited)

Katrina Kaif was speaking on Koffee With Karan 6. (Image credit: Hotstar)

Dear Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif is looking forward to an invitation to your wedding, she said so on her latest appearance on popular chat show Koffee With Karan. And not just for Deepika and Ranveer's wedding functions, Katrina is also expecting an invitation from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who are reportedly getting married in December in India. The conversation started with Karan Johar asking co-guest Varun Dhawan as to when he intends to marry to his girlfriend Natasha Dalal as they're waiting for pictures from the two aforementioned celebrity weddings, when Katrina said: "I'm really excited about all these weddings. I want to wear nice clothes and go to attend."

When KJo pointed out that she might not be invited (in fact none of the Bollywoodwallahs might be invited to the main wedding event), Katrina added: "I might not be invited for any but that's a separate thing. But in my mind I'm looking forward to an invitation."

The episode aired a day after Deepika and Ranveer were spotted leaving for Lake Como for their wedding. Deepika and Ranveer's wedding rituals are scheduled for November 14 and 15, so it might be too late for an invite but the couple is reportedly hosting a reception in Mumbai where we may spot Katrina. The Mumbai reception is for Deepika and Ranveer's industry colleagues.

As for Priyanka and Nick Jonas, the wedding date and venue have not been confirmed by their family members but as per media reports they'll get married on December 2 in Jodhpur. There are reports that the guest list for the wedding, which will take place in the Umaid Bhavan Palace after the pre-wedding functions in the Mehrangarh Fort, will be restricted to family members and close friends only.

The final word is awaited but we really hope to see Katrina Kaif on Deepika-Ranveer and Priyanka-Nick's guest list in some function.

Katrina Kaif is currently filming Bharat with Salman Khan in Chandigarh. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.