'Red, White And The Bride:' More Pics From Priyanka Chopra's Bachelorette; Parineeti And Isha Ambani Also Join The Squad

Parineeti Chopra shared this picture (Image courtesy: Twitter)

'Sugar, spice and everything nice,' is how we will describe Priyanka Chopra's bachelorette trip in Amsterdam. The trip started on Sunday and guess who has joined the bride-to-be's squad now. Its Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra and Isha Ambani. Parineeti checked into Amsterdam with a fabulous picture from the party and wrote, "Red, white and the bride," adding the hashtag 'PC's bachelorette.' (What fun yaa, guys!). Apart from Parineeti, Priyanka's bachelorette squad comprises of sister-in-law Sophie Turner, work associates Natasha Pal, Chanchal D'Souza and Dana Supnick-Guidoni and besties Tamanna Dutt and Srishti Bahl Arya. Priyanka also shared more pictures from the party and posted a glimpse of her OOTD. She wore a white Georges Chakra dress, which she teamed with a long coat and matching shoes. "Featherweight champion of the world," Priyanka wrote, adding the hashtags 'Bachelorette' and 'Faux Not Fur'.

Welcome, Parineeti Chopra.

Priyanka, just wanted to say W.O.W.

Earlier, Priyanka shared these photos. The 'girl squad' has taken over Amsterdam with their chic style and their party spirit. They started the trip with lunch on a canal cruise.

In the first set of pictures, Priyanka wore a sweater-dress with feather details and in the other, she opted for a checked skirt with a bright mustard-red sweater and a 'bride-to-be' sash.

Here are the other highlights from the super fun bachelorette trip.

Before the bachelorette trip, a bridal shower was hosted by Priyanka's friend in New York.

Priyanka Chopra is marrying singer Nick Jonas, reportedly in December in India's Jodhpur. The couple got officially engaged in Mumbai in August.