Inside Priyanka Chopra's Fun Bachelorette Party In Amsterdam

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas may not have confirmed their wedding date as of now but reports suggest that the couple will exchange their wedding vows in Jodhpur soon. Following a bridal shower in New York last week, Priyanka jetted off to Amsterdam with her girl gang for her bachelorette over the weekends. The 36-year-old actress shared a glimpse from the party on her Instagram timeline and accompanied it with hashtag "#bachelorettevibes". On the photo, Priyanka can be seen wearing an off-shoulder white outfit with faux fathers all over. Her million dollar smile is the highlight of the photo. Nick Jonas' mother Denise left a comment on her would-be daughter-in-law's picture and wrote: "Be good" and accompanied with a heart emoticon. Producer Srishti Behl Arya shared some envy-inducing photos and videos from the fun bachelorette party on her Instagram stories.

Last Sunday, Priyanka's friends put together a fabulous bridal shower for the bride-to-be. It was attended by Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, Nick's mother Denise Jonas and the actresses' future sister-in-law Danielle. Much like her bachelorette, Priyanka was dressed in white for her bridal shower as well. Priyanka chose a Marchesa feathered dress paired with a nude Christian Louboutin pumps.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged on her birthday in July and officiated their relationship with a roka ceremony in India in August. They've not formally announced the wedding date, however, media reports suggest that the Chopra Jonas wedding is set for December 2. He couple has reportedly zeroed in on Jodhpur's Mehrangarh Fort and The Umaid Bhawan Palace as the venue for their wedding festivities

On the work front, Priyanka is currently pre-occupied with The Sky Is Pink shoot, her first Hindi film in two years.