Valentine's Day 2025: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas's Love Timeline - How It Started vs How It's Going

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the rock-solid couples in the industry. On Valentine's Day, Priyanka Chopra shared a loved-up post for husband Nick Jonas. The carousel post features a throwback picture and a recent picture of the couple. The recent picture is from Priyanka's brother Siddharth's wedding celebrations. Sharing the post, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "How it started.. How it's going. Happy Valentine's Day to my forever, Valentine."

Take a look:

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, the actor shared her list of priorities on which she chose her husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra also revealed she always looked for honesty in a relationship as she was "hurt" by dishonesty in previous relationships.

Citing her list of qualities which has to be there in her man, Priyanka said, "The first was honesty, because there were times in some of my previous relationships when I'd been hurt by dishonesty. The second was that he had to appreciate the value of family."

Priyanka went on, "Third: he had to take his profession very seriously, because I take mine very seriously. Fourth: I wanted someone who was creative and had the imagination to dream big with me. And fifth: I wanted someone who had drive and ambition, like I did."

Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in an elaborate ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Apart from a Hindu marriage, the couple also exchanged vows in a white wedding.

In 2022, the couple announced they welcomed their first child Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Priyanka is, reportedly, a part of SS Rajamouli's next film alongside Mahesh Babu. However, there's no official announcement yet.