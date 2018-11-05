Highlights From Priyanka Chopra's Super Fun Bachelorette In Amsterdam

Priyanka Chopra with Sophie Turner in Amsterdam. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra's bachelorette trip is in full swing in Amsterdam with her squad comprising her future sister-in-law Sophie Turner (Game Of Thrones), work associates Natasha Pal, Chanchal D'Souza and Dana Supnick-Guidoni, and besties Tamanna Dutt and Srishti Bahl Arya. The 'girl squad' has taken over Amsterdam with their fabulous style and their 'party like there's no tomorrow' spirit. The ladies started their trip with lunch on a canal cruise. Their party ended with a bang - as proof there's a video of Sophie Turner piggybacking on Priyanka (#highheelsfail). In the first set of pictures, Priyanka wore a sweater-dress with feather details, which she teamed with a long coat and boots. In the second set of photos, Priyanka wore a checked skirt with a bright mustard-red sweater - this time she added a 'bride-to-be' sash and tiara too.

Here are some fabulous moments from Priyanka Chopra's bachelorette in Amsterdam:

Also, here's the aforementioned video of Sophie piggybacking on Priyanka, who had originally shared the video on her Instagram story. PS - they call themselves 'TheJSisters' now. Sophie Turner is engaged to get married to Nick Jonas' brother Joe Jonas.

Before the bachelorette trip, a bridal shower was hosted for Priyanka in New York, for which she wore a white Marchesa gown. Here are few glimpses from the bridal shower:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are reportedly getting married in December in India. Priyanka and Nick were recently spotted in Jodhpur, which made room for reports about their wedding venue being selected as the Mehrangarh Fort. Official confirmation about the Chopra Jonas wedding is awaited.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is filming Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The actress is also looking forward to the release of Isn't It Romantic? in February.