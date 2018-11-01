Sonali Bendre's Thoughts On Wearing Red To Priyanka Chopra's Bridal Shower: 'Felt So Great And Strange'

Sonali Bendre shared this photo (courtesy iamsonalibendre )

Actress Sonali Bendre is currently in New York, where she is undergoing treatment for cancer. And being in New York, how could the 43-year-old actress miss Priyanka Chopra's bridal shower? Sonali Bendre was part of the close-knit guest list for Priyanka's party, where her plus-one was Neetu Kapoor. Sonali Bendre, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy sessions, was spotted in a bright red outfit at the party, a colour which she appears to have sported after a considerable hiatus. On Thursday, she shared a congratulatory note for Priyanka and shared her thoughts on picking out a "brightly coloured" ensemble. In the footnote of her post, she wrote: "It felt so great and also somewhat strange to wear a bright colour again! #RedIsTheColourOfRebirth." Sonali Bendre has been diagnosed with metastatic cancer.

For Priyanka Chopra, who is to be married to Nick Jonas in a month or so, Sonali said: "It's always lovely to be part of someone's special moment and more so when it's a dear friend. What a fabulous evening Priyanka Chopra! Your bridal shower was filled with so much love and laughter. I wish all that and more for you as you take this next big step. Big hug and much love!"

If you're wondering how much fun Sonali Bendre and Neetu Kapoor had at Priyanka Chopra's bridal shower, the smiles say it all here:

At the party, Sonali and Neetu rubbed shoulders with Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o, Priyanka's mother-in-law-to-be Denise Jonas and future sister-in-law Danielle (wife of Kevin Jonas). Neetu Kapoor is currently in the US for her husband Rishi Kapoor's treatment.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra trended for several days since her epic bridal shower on Sunday for more than one reasons. The bride-to-be was stunning in a Marchesa gown and reportedly accessorised with Tiffany jewellery worth Rs 7 crores - and that's not including her engagement ring. Priyanka's bridal shower was hosted by two of her close acquaintances - actress Mubina Rattonsey and her agent Anjula Acharia - with Tiffany and Co. Blue Box Cafe as the venue, which Nick Jonas reportedly shut down to pick out Priyanka's engagement ring.

Sonali Bendre had earlier thanked Priyanka Chopra for suggesting the stylist, who helped Sonali with her new look, which she often posts about. When in New York, Sonali Bendre also recently met Rishi Kapoor. Ahead of Priyanka Chopra's bridal shower, Sonali Bendre had also hung out with Priyanka's would be sister-in-law Sophie Turner (who plays Sansa Stark in Game Of Thrones).

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are reportedly looking forward to a December wedding with Jodhpur's Mehrangarh Fort or Umaid Bhavan Palace as the probable venues. The couple officiated their relationship with a roka ceremony in Mumbai in August this year.