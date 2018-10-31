Priyanka Chopra's Tiffany Jewellery At Bridal Shower Was Worth About 10 Crore: Report

From inside Priyanka Chopra's bridal shower (courtesy priyankachopra)

Highlights Priyanka Chopra had a close-knit bridal shower She wore a Marchesa gown for the party Priyanka accessorised with hand-picked Tiffany pieces

Since Priyanka Chopra's bridal shower on Sunday, the actress has continued to trend incessantly for several reasons, one of them being how she accessorised for the party. Priyanka apparently wore jewellery pieces (necklace and ear-studs) hand-picked from Tiffany's collections worth $1 million, which roughly translates to Rs 7.39 crore, as is reported by People. Meanwhile, the reported value of Priyanka's engagement ring, also from Tiffany, is Rs 2.1 crore, which eventually sums up the estimated worth of Priyanka's bridal shower accessories to be almost about Rs 10 crores. Nick Jonas reportedly shut down an entire Tiffany store to pick the ring for his fiancee. Priyanka's bridal shower was hosted by two of her close acquaintances - actress Mubina Rattonsey and her agent Anjula Acharia - on Sunday with Tiffany and Co. Blue Box Cafe as the venue.

Priyanka Chopra's dreamy Marchesa gown for her bridal shower also stirred up the Internet because it is perhaps the first time since May this year that a celebrity opted for the brand co-owned by Georgina Chapman, estranged wife of disgraced Hollywood moghul Harvey Weinstein. Post-Weinsteingate, celebrities distanced themselves from Georgina Chapman's label for top Hollywood events until Scarlett Johansson wore a maroon ensemble from Marchesa's collections to the Met Gala this year.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra's bridal shower was attended by Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o, her mother-in-law-to-be Denise Jonas and future sister-in-law Danielle (wife of Kevin Jonas). Neetu Kapoor (who is currently in the US for her husband Rishi Kapoor's treatment) and Sonali Bendre (who is being treated for cancer in the Big Apple) also joined the party to make Priyanka feel closer to home.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are reportedly looking forward to a December wedding with Jodhpur's Mehrangarh Fort or Umaid Bhavan Palace as the probable venues. The couple officiated their relationship with a roka ceremony in Mumbai in August this year.