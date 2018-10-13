After Day With Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, Sonali Bendre Reveals Who She Had Most Fun With

Sonali Bendre had Instagrammed this photo (courtesy iamsonalibendre)

Sonali Bendre, who is in New York for treatment, recently caught up with Priyanka Chopra, her would be sister-in-law Sophie Turner (who plays Sansa Stark in Game Of Thrones) and other friends in the Big Apple to spend the day. After the girl gang took over New York by storm, Sonali couldn't but resist sharing a glimpse of the outing on Instagram but in a new post on Saturday, Sonali revealed who she had the most fun hanging out with. Can you guess? Well, it's none other than the adorable Diana, Priyanka Chopra's furry companion. Sharing a cute photo with Diana, Sonali indeed thanked Priyanka for joining her for a day but confessed that Diana was indeed the 'highlight.'

In the caption, Sonali Bendre wrote: "Dogs are the best, really. This is the first dog I'm playing with after leaving my #LittleMissIcy back home in Mumbai... lots of emotions, a bittersweet combination of love and nostalgia. Thank you Priyanka Chopra for letting me hang out with Diana, she's absolutely adorable and is the cutest thing in the world! P.S. Sorry PC, loved spending the day with you girls, but Diana was the highlight! Her snuggles are the best (even though she is literally less than a quarter the size of Icy!"

Earlier, Sonali said Priyanka and company cheered her up after her filmmaker husband Goldie Behl left for Mumbai: "Was a little low and lonely as Goldie Behl had left for Mumbai... thank you Priyanka Chopra for lifting my spirits!"

Earlier this week, Sonali Bendre and Priyanka Chopra sliced out time to meet veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who is also currently in the Big Apple for medical treatment.

Sonali Bendre, who has begun with her chemotherapy sessions, had also thanked Priyanka Chopra for suggesting the stylist, who helped Sonali with her new look.

Sonali Bendre has been in New York since July, when she revealed she's being diagnosed with metastatic cancer. Meanwhile, after making a halt at New York, Priyanka Chopra is currently filming Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink in New York.