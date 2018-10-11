Now, Priyanka Chopra And Sonali Bendre Hang Out With Sophie Turner

Priyanka Chopra and Sonali Bendre with Sophie Turner in New York. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

(Temporary) New Yorkers Priyanka Chopra and Sonali Bendre are really busy these days. After catching up with Rishi Kapoor, Priyanka and Sonali went on 'girls only' outing with Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, who is also Priyanka's sister-in-law-to-be (Sophie and Joe Jonas are next line to get married after Priyanka and Nick Jonas). Priyanka shared a fabulous picture of her girl gang, which also included celebrity stylist Mimi Cuttrell (she collaborated with Priyanka for the Tiffany event) and publicist Dana Supnick-Guidoni. "Girls will be girls," she captioned the post.

Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra trended all of Wednesday for her dazzling appearance at an event hosted by Tiffany to launch their new collection. At the event, Priyanka told People magazine that she made sure Nick Jonas got the hint that her engagement ring had to from Tiffany. A video from the red carpet, in which Priyanka reveals that her engagement ring is her favourote piece of jewellery from Tiffany, also went crazy viral.

Meanwhile, we've spotted Priyanka Chopra and Sonali Bendre together twice in almost two days after pictures from their rendezvous with Rishi Kapoor went viral earlier this week. While Priyanka shuttles between India and New York based on work priority, Sonali Bendre is being treated for cancer in the Big Apple. Rishi Kapoor is also in the US for his medical treatment.

Here are pictures from the get-together:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is filming Shonali Bose' The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.