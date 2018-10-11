Priyanka Chopra's 'Dazzling Night' With Kim Kardashian, Rachel Brosnahan And Others

Priyanka Chopra with Kim Kardashian, Zoe Kravitz and others (Courtesy priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra attended Tiffany's latest Blue Book Gala in New York on Tuesday, where she hung out with TV personality Kim Kardashian, singer Mary J Blige, Golden Globe Award winner Rachel Brosnahan and actress Zoe Kravitz. Priyanka shared glimpses from the launch event on her Instagram timeline and in one of the photos, the actress can be seen posing with these celebrities. In another picture, Priyanka can also be seen sharing a hearty laugh with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. "A 'dazzling' night with these lovely ladies celebrating Tiffany and Co's Blue Book Collection," Priyanka captioned her post. The post shared by the actress has 423,405 likes in just two hours. Sonali Bendre, Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan have also liked the photo.

Rachel Brosnahan, who features on one of the photos shared by Priyanka Chopra, is an American actress, best known for her roles in Netflix web-series House Of Cards and comedy-drama series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, where she plays the titular character. Kim Kardashian along with sisters Kourtney and Khloe are best known for reality TV series Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney And Kim Take New York and Kourtney And Khloé Take Miami.

Priyanka Chopra was dressed in a shimmery body-con dress from the house of Giorgio Armani but of course, her engagement ring from Tiffany's was the highlight. The actress was asked about her favourite piece of jewellery from Tiffany's collections and she pointed out to her engagement ring and said: "Well, I guess it's this one, right?" According to reports, Nick Jonas shut down the entire Tiffany store to choose the perfect ring for Priyanka.

In an interview to People magazine at the party, the actress revealed how she "dropped a hint" for Nick Jonas that her engagement ring had to be a piece from Tiffany's collection. "Well, I may have dropped that hint. I think we had a conversation about it when we were dating and I've always known it had to be Tiffany," Priyanka Chopra was quoted as saying.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has just finished a schedule of Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. In Hollywood, she has two new releases lined up - A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic?.