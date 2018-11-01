Sonali Bendre, Battling Cancer, Is Ready To 'Get Back To Normal Life,' Says Namrata Shirodkar

Highlights
- Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with cancer in July
- "She is a strong girl," says Namrata Shirodkar
- Namrata accompanied Mahesh Babu to NYC for the shooting of Maharishi
Namrata Shirodkar accompanied her husband Mahesh Babu to New York for the shooting of Maharishi, where she caught up with actress Sonali Bendre, who is being treated for cancer in the Big Apple. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, the former Miss India said that Sonali is "amazingly fit and ready to get back to normal life." She was quoted as saying: "She is a strong girl... I had such a lovely time with her. We discussed so many things. She told me the entire story of her illness and what gives her the strength, and I told her that she's always in my prayers." Namrata also said that she's travelling out of NYC for a few days but she has promised Sonali Bendre a 'walk in the Central Park' once she's back.
"My son Gautam and I were to meet Sonali, her son Ranvir and husband Goldie. But unfortunately, my family and I are going to be out of New York for two days. However, Sonali and I have promised each other a walk in Central Park, and we will do that soon," she told Deccan chronicle.
Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with cancer in July and since then she has been in New York for medical treatment. Sonali Bendre has chronicled her fight with cancer "#OneDayAtATime" on Instagram in inspiring posts. Sonali, who underwent chemotherapy sessions and surgeries, wrote about her high and low moments of her battle with cancer. "Sometimes it felt like it took everything I've had to push past it... a minute to minute battle with myself. I got through it knowing that even though I was fighting a long drawn out, draining battle... it was one that was worth the fight. It's important to remember that we're allowed to have those bad days," she wrote in an Instagram post.
"I knew that if I allowed fear to overtake me, my journey was doomed. Fear, to a great extent, is born of a story we tell ourselves, and so I chose to tell myself a different story from the one women are told. I decided I was safe. I was strong. I was brave. Nothing could vanquish me." - Cheryl Strayed, Wild. Over the past couple of months, I have had good days and bad ones. There have been days when I've been so exhausted and in so much pain that even lifting a finger hurt. I feel like sometimes it's a cycle... one that starts off with physical pain and leads to mental and emotional pain. The bad days have been many... Post chemo, post-surgery and the like... where even just laughing hurts. Sometimes it felt like it took everything I've had to push past it... a minute to minute battle with myself. I got through it knowing that even though I was fighting a long drawn out, draining battle... it was one that was worth the fight. It's important to remember that we're allowed to have those bad days. Forcing yourself to be happy and cheerful all the time serves no purpose. Who are we being fake and putting on an act for? I allowed myself to cry, to feel the pain, to indulge in self-pity... for a short while. Only you know what you're going through and it is fine to accept it. Emotions aren't wrong. Feeling negative emotions isn't wrong. But after a point, identify it, recognize it and refuse to let it control your life. It takes an immense amount of self-care to get out of that zone. Sleep always helps, or having my favourite smoothie after chemo, or just talking to my son. For now, as my treatment continues... my visual focus remains to just get better and get back home. It's yet another test... Student all my life... Learning all my life... #OneDayAtATime : @srishtibehlarya
When in New York, Sonali's friends Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Joshi visited her. In addition, she also caught up with actor Rishi Kapoor, who was in the US for his own medical treatment, and actress Priyanka Chopra, who is a semi-permanent resident of NYC. Sonali also attended Priyanka's bridal shower earlier this week.