Sonali Bendre, Battling Cancer, Is Ready To 'Get Back To Normal Life,' Says Namrata Shirodkar

Namrata Shirodkar accompanied her husband Mahesh Babu to New York for the shooting of Maharishi, where she caught up with actress Sonali Bendre, who is being treated for cancer in the Big Apple. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, the former Miss India said that Sonali is "amazingly fit and ready to get back to normal life." She was quoted as saying: "She is a strong girl... I had such a lovely time with her. We discussed so many things. She told me the entire story of her illness and what gives her the strength, and I told her that she's always in my prayers." Namrata also said that she's travelling out of NYC for a few days but she has promised Sonali Bendre a 'walk in the Central Park' once she's back.

"My son Gautam and I were to meet Sonali, her son Ranvir and husband Goldie. But unfortunately, my family and I are going to be out of New York for two days. However, Sonali and I have promised each other a walk in Central Park, and we will do that soon," she told Deccan chronicle.

Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with cancer in July and since then she has been in New York for medical treatment. Sonali Bendre has chronicled her fight with cancer "#OneDayAtATime" on Instagram in inspiring posts. Sonali, who underwent chemotherapy sessions and surgeries, wrote about her high and low moments of her battle with cancer. "Sometimes it felt like it took everything I've had to push past it... a minute to minute battle with myself. I got through it knowing that even though I was fighting a long drawn out, draining battle... it was one that was worth the fight. It's important to remember that we're allowed to have those bad days," she wrote in an Instagram post.

When in New York, Sonali's friends Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Joshi visited her. In addition, she also caught up with actor Rishi Kapoor, who was in the US for his own medical treatment, and actress Priyanka Chopra, who is a semi-permanent resident of NYC. Sonali also attended Priyanka's bridal shower earlier this week.