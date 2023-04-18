A Sneak Peek Into India's First Apple Store, Courtesy Actress Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre shared this image. (courtesy: iamsonalibendre)

Eager to see the inside of the new Apple store launched in Mumbai? Worry not, Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre has the perfect solution to this. The actor, who recently visited the gala event with her family, has treated her fans to some glimpses of the Apple store and we can't be more thankful. In a series of images shared, we can see the actor posing with her family and also solo inside the magnificent store. In one picture, we can see the actor, her husband Goldie Behl and her son Ranveer, standing on the glass stairs of the store and posing for a camera. In the second frame, Sonali Bendre seems to be leaning against the railing with the Apple logo, in its entirety, right behind her. Sharing the images, Sonali Bendre captions the post, "An apple a day… just couldn't keep us away! My family of technophiles at the brand-new Apple store in mumbai!."

The pictures are worth a watch, take a look:

Apple CEO Tim Cook, who is in Mumbai for the launch on Tuesday, has been hosting customers at India's first Apple store. Earlier in the day, music maestro AR Rahman shared a picture featuring himself and Tim Cook on Instagram. Along with the pic, he wrote, “What are we talking about? Any guesses? @apple #timcook #applestoremumbai.”

AR Rahman was however not the only celeb present at the grand event. Mouni Roy attended the event with her husband Suraj Nambiar. Other attendees to the event included Boney Kapoor, and Neha Dhupia, to name a few.

Meanwhile, Tim Cook's trip to India could not be more eventful. Recently the CEO was introduced to the interesting flavors of vada pav by none other than Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit. In the picture shared by the actress on Twitter, she and Tim Cook are seen relishing vada pav at a restaurant. She tweeted, “Can't think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav!” Quote-tweeting her post, Tim Cook said, “Thanks Madhuri Dixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav — it was delicious!”

Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav — it was delicious! https://t.co/Th40jqAEGa — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 17, 2023

India's first Apple store is located in Mumbai's BKC district. The store launch also marks 25 years of Apple in India. A second store will open in New Delhi on April 20.