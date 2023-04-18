Inside Pics From Apple Store Launch: Rahman, Mouni Roy And Others With Tim Cook

AR Rahman and Mouni-Suraj with Tim Cook. (courtesy: arrahman) (courtesy: imouniroy)

Apple CEO Tim Cook is in Mumbai for the store launch on Tuesday. He is expected to welcome the customers at India's first Apple store. Everyone, including our favourite Bollywood celebrities, is super excited about it. The who's who of Bollywood came under one roof to celebrate the grand launch. Of course, we have pictures from the gala event. Music maestro AR Rahman shared a picture featuring himself and Tim Cook on Instagram. Here, the two are seen having a conversation. Along with the pic, he wrote, “What are we talking about? Any guesses? @apple #timcook #applestoremumbai.”

Mouni Roy too dropped a series of pictures on social media. Mouni attended the event with her husband Suraj Nambiar. Sharing the series of pics, the actress wrote, “You often find yourself thinking about being a brand, especially in this day and age. Lucky to have met the man that runs one of the most iconic brands from my generation. #timcook @apple.”

Boney Kapoor has also shared his excitement about the store launch with his fans. In a pic, he and Tim Cook are smiling ear-to-ear for the camera. “Apple store opening in Mumbai,” read the caption.

Along with another pic, Boney Kapoor wrote, “With Tim Cook at the launch of the Apple store in Mumbai.”

Neha Dhupia has given a shout out to the beautiful Apple store. Sharing a selfie with Tim Cook, she wrote, “What a store … what a story #timcook @apple #shotoniphone14promax.”

Did you know Tim Cook relished the quintessential street food vada pav? Well, he did and gave a review too. Wondering who introduced him to the desi flavours? It was none other than Madhuri Dixit. In the picture shared by the actress on Twitter, she and Tim Cook are seen relishing vada pav at a restaurant. She tweeted, “Can't think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav!” Quote-tweeting her post, Tim Cook said, “Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav — it was delicious!”

India's first Apple store is located in Mumbai's BKC district. The store launch also marks 25 years of Apple in India. A second store will open in New Delhi on April 20.