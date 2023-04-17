Madhuri Dixit Introduces Tim Cook To The Joys Of Vada Pav In Mumbai. His Verdict: 'Delicious'

Madhuri Dixit shared this image (courtesy: @madhuridixit)

Apple CEO Tim Cook is in Mumbai for the big store launch on Tuesday – and when in Mumbai, one must do as Mumbaikars do. On Mr Cook's Monday agenda was sampling vada pav, the city's favourite snack, and he did so in august company. Actress Madhuri Dixit, no less, introduced Mr Cook to the delights of vada pav at Swati Snacks, a local eatery with two outlets in Mumbai. Ms Dixit tweeted a photo of herself and Tim Cook, each with vada pav in hand and a table full of plates.

"Can't think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav," Madhuri Dixit tweeted. "Thanks for introducing me to my first Vada Pav – it was delicious," replied Tim Cook.

The comments thread on Madhuri Dixit's tweet blew up, unsurprisingly. In addition to suggestions that she should take Tim Cook on a Mumbai local and information volunteered on their own favourite restaurants, Twitter users also couldn't resist turning a line from one of the actress' most iconic songs into a pun on the Apple boss' last name. "Cook cook cook cook…," joked several replies to Madhuri Dixit's tweet – the song Choli Ke Peeche from her 1993 film Khal Nayak begins "Ku ku ku ku…" – as any Madhuri or Bollywood fan will know.

See Madhuri Dixit's exchange with Tim Cook here:

Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav — it was delicious! https://t.co/Th40jqAEGa — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 17, 2023

Tim Cook will reportedly welcome customers to Apple's first store in India, opening in Mumbai's BKC district tomorrow. The store launch marks 25 years of Apple in India. A second store will open in New Delhi on April 20. Tim Cook is also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.