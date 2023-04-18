Apple's First Store In India Opens In Mumbai, Tim Cook Welcomes Customers

Long queues of fans, loud cheers and zillions of selfies marked the opening of the Apple's first retail store in India at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex today.

Apple CEO Tim Cook threw open the gates to the 28,000 sq ft store this morning to excited fans waiting for hours.

Apple's second retail store in India is set to open in national capital Delhi on Thursday.

The opening of Apple's two retail stores in India has generated much public excitement, especially among users of the tech giant's products. People have travelled from as far as Gujarat to attend the grand opening of the store.

Among them is 23-year-old Aan Shah from Ahmedabad. Speaking to news agency Reuters, Mr Shah said, "The vibe here is just different. It's not like buying from some normal store. There's just no comparison. It's so exciting." He has earlier travelled to New York and Boston for Apple store openings.

Cook is visiting India for the big launches. Joining in on the excitement surrounding the opening, he tweeted yesterday, "Hello, Mumbai! We can't wait to welcome our customers to the new Apple BKC tomorrow."

The opening of its retail stores underlines Apple's growing plans for India. The tech giant currently has a share of about 4 per cent in India's huge smartphone market dominated by Chinese and South Korean manufacturers, primarily due to high prices of its products. The company is now focusing on a retail push in what is the world's second largest mobile phone market. It has also started expanding its local manufacturing footprint.

"India is a hugely exciting market for us and is a major focus," Cook said during an earnings call in February. "We're putting a lot of emphasis on the market."

Apple's focus on India as a key market is also aimed at reducing its dependence on China at a time when relations between Washington DC and Beijing are strained.

Cook will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Delhi visit for the store launch, according to reports. The meeting is likely to see discussions on the tech giant's plan for India and how the government can support them.