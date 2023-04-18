Watch: Apple Fan Brings 1984 Computer To Mumbai Store's Grand Opening

Apple's second store will come up in New Delhi on April 20.

Tech giant Apple opened its first retail store in India in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex area today. Apple fans were seen making long queues outside the store several hours ahead of the grand opening.

One fan was seen carrying a vintage Apple computer which he said he bought in 1984.

"I brought this just to show Apple's journey. I bought this in 1984, and since then, have been using Apple products. This is a 2 Megabytes, black and white computer but now Apple is making 4K, even 8K, resolution displays, so Apple has come a long way," said the fan.

The doors of the Apple megastore opened at 11 am today but fans had been lining outside the store several hours before the opening.

"I have been standing here since 6 am," added the fan. "Mumbai is a big city, they should open another store."

The iPhone maker celebrates more than 25 years in India in 2023. On Monday, the company said its first two stores in the country mark a major expansion plan for the company.

"This week, as Apple celebrates more than 25 years in India, the company is marking a major expansion with the opening of its first Apple Store locations in the country, along with new environmental initiatives and a key milestone in the rapidly growing community of Indian developers," the company said in a statement.

Apple said that both the stores in Mumbai and Delhi will resonate with the local culture.

"India has such a beautiful culture and an incredible energy, and we are excited to build on our long-standing history - supporting our customers, investing in local communities, and working together to build a better future with innovations that serve humanity," Apple CEO Tim Cook said.

Apple exports from India are estimated to have crossed USD 5 billion in the financial year 2022-23 which is about half of the total exports of "Made In India" phones.