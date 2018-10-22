'Switch On The Sunshine:' Sonali Bendre Lights Up Instagram With Her New Look

Sonali Bendre shared this picture (Image courtesy: sonalibendre)

Highlights Sonali Bendre thanked her stylist for helping her get the looks Priyanka Chopra had introduced Sonali Bendre to her Sonali Bendre has opted for a wig now

Actress Sonali Bendre shared another look of hers from New York, where she is currently undergoing treatment for cancer. In an Instagram post shared on Monday evening, Sonali Bendre thanked her stylist Bokhee, who helped her in getting the different looks. The 44-year-old actress has opted for a wig and in her recent post, she said that her stylist has been "understanding and supportive" throughout. Priyanka Chopra had introduced Bokhee to Sonali Bendre sometime ago. "She has been absolutely amazing; indulging me with various looks... short hair or long hair. She's been so understanding, supportive and empathetic throughout it all. Thank you so, so much," read an excerpt from Sonali Bendre's post.

It was last month when Sonali Bendre revealed her new look with the wig and that revealed that when she was 'testing them out, she has a brief moment of self-doubt.' " As part of the entertainment industry, you're always expected to look good. Maybe that has been ingrained in me? But then I gave it a thought and I realized I like looking good for me. If I'm in the mood to wear a scarf, I will. If I want to walk around bald and free, I will," she wrote.

When in New York, she also met Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner (engaged to Nick Jonas's brother Joe) and others. Priyanka and Sonali Bendre also visited Rishi Kapoor, who is also in the city for medical treatment.

Sonali Bendre caught up with colleague Anupam Kher. "Never thought I'd say this. Twinning from head to toe with the one and only Anupam Kher," read her caption for the photo.

"The elegance under pressure is the result of fearlessness." It was so wonderful & refreshing to have dinner with the most beautiful, inspirational & courageous @iamsonalibendre along with the compassionate @GOLDIEBEHL & ever smiling Rupa. #DeliciousFood#RichConversations#NYCpic.twitter.com/9Wv8sfuHAx — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 9, 2018

Sonali Bendre moved to the Big Apple in July with husband Goldie Behl. A couple of weeks ago,she shared a powerful post on her treatment and wrote about her personal experience of dealing with the pain.

Sonali Bendre is best-known for films like Sarfarosh, Major Saab, Duplicate, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Hum Saath-Saath Hain.