'Switch On The Sunshine:' Sonali Bendre Lights Up Instagram With Her New Look

Highlights
- Sonali Bendre thanked her stylist for helping her get the looks
- Priyanka Chopra had introduced Sonali Bendre to her
- Sonali Bendre has opted for a wig now
Actress Sonali Bendre shared another look of hers from New York, where she is currently undergoing treatment for cancer. In an Instagram post shared on Monday evening, Sonali Bendre thanked her stylist Bokhee, who helped her in getting the different looks. The 44-year-old actress has opted for a wig and in her recent post, she said that her stylist has been "understanding and supportive" throughout. Priyanka Chopra had introduced Bokhee to Sonali Bendre sometime ago. "She has been absolutely amazing; indulging me with various looks... short hair or long hair. She's been so understanding, supportive and empathetic throughout it all. Thank you so, so much," read an excerpt from Sonali Bendre's post.
Sometimes, in the most unlikely of circumstances, you meet the most amazing people... someone who meets you as a stranger but very quickly becomes a friend. One such person is @bokheehair, genius hairstylist and wigmaker. She has been absolutely amazing; indulging me with various looks... short hair or long hair. She's been so understanding, supportive and empathetic throughout it all. Thank you so so much Bokhee, I can't tell you how much our sessions together mean to me. You truly are an angel. #SwitchOnTheSunshine
It was last month when Sonali Bendre revealed her new look with the wig and that revealed that when she was 'testing them out, she has a brief moment of self-doubt.' " As part of the entertainment industry, you're always expected to look good. Maybe that has been ingrained in me? But then I gave it a thought and I realized I like looking good for me. If I'm in the mood to wear a scarf, I will. If I want to walk around bald and free, I will," she wrote.
"Vanity is my favourite sin." - Al Pacino Well, it might not be my all-time favourite sin (that would be gluttony ), but who doesn't like looking good? The way we look has a profound psychological impact on us... A little vanity here and there does no one any harm. It's important to do what makes you happy, even if it's something as simple as wearing a wig, bright red lipstick, high heels.... All that white noise doesn't make a difference in the larger picture. No one can tell you what's right or wrong for you. When I was testing out the wigs, I had a brief moment of self-doubt... "Am I vain for wanting to look good?" As part of the entertainment industry, you're always expected to look good... Maybe that has been ingrained in me? But then I gave it a thought and I realized I like looking good for me. If I'm in the mood to wear a scarf, I will. If I want to walk around bald and free, I will. Only you know what would make you feel good, and what works best for you. So take every opportunity you can to #SwitchOnTheSunshine. #OneDayAtATime Thank you @priyankachopra for connecting me with the amazing @bokheehair, who created my new look.
When in New York, she also met Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner (engaged to Nick Jonas's brother Joe) and others. Priyanka and Sonali Bendre also visited Rishi Kapoor, who is also in the city for medical treatment.
Was a little low and lonely as @goldiebehl had left for Mumbai... thank you @priyankachopra for lifting my spirits! #AGirlsDayOutIsLikeChickenSoupForTheSoul @sophiet @danasupnick @mimi #Repost @priyankachopra Girls will be girls.. @iamsonalibendre @sophiet @danasupnick @mimi
Sonali Bendre caught up with colleague Anupam Kher. "Never thought I'd say this. Twinning from head to toe with the one and only Anupam Kher," read her caption for the photo.
"The elegance under pressure is the result of fearlessness." It was so wonderful & refreshing to have dinner with the most beautiful, inspirational & courageous @iamsonalibendre along with the compassionate @GOLDIEBEHL & ever smiling Rupa. #DeliciousFood#RichConversations#NYCpic.twitter.com/9Wv8sfuHAx— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 9, 2018
Sonali Bendre moved to the Big Apple in July with husband Goldie Behl. A couple of weeks ago,she shared a powerful post on her treatment and wrote about her personal experience of dealing with the pain.
"I knew that if I allowed fear to overtake me, my journey was doomed. Fear, to a great extent, is born of a story we tell ourselves, and so I chose to tell myself a different story from the one women are told. I decided I was safe. I was strong. I was brave. Nothing could vanquish me." - Cheryl Strayed, Wild. Over the past couple of months, I have had good days and bad ones. There have been days when I've been so exhausted and in so much pain that even lifting a finger hurt. I feel like sometimes it's a cycle... one that starts off with physical pain and leads to mental and emotional pain. The bad days have been many... Post chemo, post-surgery and the like... where even just laughing hurts. Sometimes it felt like it took everything I've had to push past it... a minute to minute battle with myself. I got through it knowing that even though I was fighting a long drawn out, draining battle... it was one that was worth the fight. It's important to remember that we're allowed to have those bad days. Forcing yourself to be happy and cheerful all the time serves no purpose. Who are we being fake and putting on an act for? I allowed myself to cry, to feel the pain, to indulge in self-pity... for a short while. Only you know what you're going through and it is fine to accept it. Emotions aren't wrong. Feeling negative emotions isn't wrong. But after a point, identify it, recognize it and refuse to let it control your life. It takes an immense amount of self-care to get out of that zone. Sleep always helps, or having my favourite smoothie after chemo, or just talking to my son. For now, as my treatment continues... my visual focus remains to just get better and get back home. It's yet another test... Student all my life... Learning all my life... #OneDayAtATime : @srishtibehlarya
Sonali Bendre is best-known for films like Sarfarosh, Major Saab, Duplicate, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Hum Saath-Saath Hain.