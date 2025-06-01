Sonali Bendre Serves Weekend Drama Right In A Stunning Brown Fringe Dress

When it comes to weaving femininity with grace, Sonali Bendre knows how to ace the assignment. Recently, the actress stunned in a Mac Duggal fringe dress. Styled by Khushi Nimbalkar, the actress' brown ensemble featured an off-the-shoulder top with a fitted bodice and a black belt.

The look was elevated with fringe detailing on the skirt that cascaded down in a dynamic, fluid-like manner, adding a touch of drama to the attire. The thigh-high slit on the skirt alone was enough to make heads turn. Complementing the dress were Sonali's statement gold accessories, including multiple dainty bracelets and earrings.

Sonali Bendre teamed the outfit with a pair of black heels. For makeup, she opted for a natural-looking base, pairing smoky eyes with rich bronze eyeshadow and finishing the look with a light brown lip colour. Her hair, left open in all its gelled, wavy glory, perfectly rounded off her subtly modern and elegantly chic avatar.

There is not a single day when we are not crushing on Sonali Bendre and her style trajectory. Earlier, the actress embraced the summer spirit in a floor-length beige dress from the clothing brand Twinkle Hanspal. The outfit featured a collared neckline with a button-down front and was adorned with delicate black floral line art prints throughout. This fashion-forward number came with short sleeves, a fitted waist and an asymmetrical, layered, slightly flared skirt. A sheer, flowing fabric overlay added both volume and elegance to Sonali's look.

She completed the outfit with a pair of nude high heels that complemented the soft, neutral tones of the dress. Metal earrings and matching rings served as the perfect finishing touches.

Sonali Bendre's wardrobe choices are pure goals.