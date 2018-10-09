Reading About Sonali Bendre's 'Bad Days' Battling Cancer Will Make You Well Up

Sonali Bendre wrote a heart-wrenching post (courtesy iamsonalibendre)

"Over the past couple of months, I have had good days and bad ones," is how Sonali Bendre began her post, in which she shared another chapter from her days while undergoing treatment in New York. In July, Sonali Bendre shifted to the Big Apple for treatment after being diagnosed with cancer and appears to have undergone several sessions of chemotherapy. In her powerful post, Sonali translated her personal experience of dealing with pain and wrote: "There have been days when I've been so exhausted and in so much pain that even lifting a finger hurt. I feel like sometimes it's a cycle... one that starts off with physical pain and leads to mental and emotional pain. The bad days have been many... Post chemo, post-surgery and the like... where even just laughing hurts."

"I allowed myself to cry, to feel the pain, to indulge in self-pity... for a short while. Only you know what you're going through and it is fine to accept it. Emotions aren't wrong," she added in her post.

Social media is delighted to spot brave posts on Sonali Bendre's timeline and hails the actress as a figure of inspiration. About her battle with cancer, which she's fighting head-on, Sonali wrote there are moments on hopelessness but she focuses on the brighter side of the situation: "Sometimes it felt like it took everything I've had to push past it... a minute to minute battle with myself. I got through it knowing that even though I was fighting a long drawn out, draining battle... it was one that was worth the fight."

Fighter Sonali Bendre, who previously mentioned that her teenaged son Ranveer handled the news about her medical condition with maturity, added: "It takes an immense amount of self-care to get out of that zone. Sleep always helps, or having my favourite smoothie after chemo, or just talking to my son."

When in New York, Sonali Bendre dropped by to visit Rishi Kapoor, who is also in the US for medical treatment. Joining Sonali at the get together was her filmmaker husband Goldie Behl and Priyanka Chopra. Neetu Kapoor shared photos from the meet on her Instagram.

Sonali Bendre is known for films like Sarfarosh, Major Saab, Duplicate, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Hum Saath-Saath Hai. Sonali was last seen in a cameo appearance in Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara!.