'Sonali Bendre Is Courageous And Brave,' Says Anupam Kher

Highlights
- The way Sonali is fighting is highly applaudable: Anupam Kher
- They have co-starred in films like Keemat, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai
- In July, Sonali Bendre revealed that she's suffering from cancer
Sonali Bendre, currently undergoing treatment for cancer in New York, is a courageous and brave person, actor Anupam Kher, who is also in the Big Apple, told news agency IANS. Anupam Kher is shooting for his new show New Amsterdam there and said that the duo often talk to each other and meet. "I spoke to Sonali two days ago and she is getting her treatment done. As she knows that I am also in New York for four-five months, we both talk about who will be able to return back home first. I always tell her, 'I don't know about me, but I really want you to go back home'," Anupam Kher told IANS over phone.
"Sonali is a courageous and brave person. By brave, I do not mean strong in terms of physical strength. How you deal with life in difficult situation determines your true strength and the way Sonali is fighting is highly applaudable," he added.
Sonali Bendre and Anupam Kher have co-starred in films like Keemat, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai and Dil Hi Dil Mein.
In July, Sonali Bendre revealed that she's suffering from cancer and said she's "taking this battle head on."
Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them. There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I've received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I'm taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me.
"I pray to God every morning to give Sonali immense strength. And I always try my best to meet her and be in touch with her because I know when somebody is not well, at that time person feels good to be surrounded with loved ones. So, I make sure I talk to her and create positive vibes around her always," Anupam Kher told IANS.
Days after revealing about the diagnosis, Sonali Bendre shared how several stories of the cancer survivors are giving her "strength and courage" and also how her son Ranveer handled the situation "maturely."
In the words of my favourite author Isabel Allende, "We don't even know how strong we are until we are forced to bring that hidden strength forward. In times of tragedy, of war, of necessity, people do amazing things. The human capacity for survival and renewal is awesome." The outpouring of love I've received in the last few days has been so overwhelming... and I'm especially grateful to those of you who shared stories of your experiences in dealing with cancer, whether it was your own or of loved ones. Your stories have given me an extra dosage of strength and courage, and more importantly, the knowledge that I'm not alone. Each day comes with its own challenges and victories and so for now, I'm taking this #OneDayAtATime. The only thing I'm trying to be consistent about is maintaining a positive outlook... literally #SwitchOnTheSunshine - it's my way of dealing with this. Sharing my journey is also part of this process... I can only hope it reminds you that all is not lost and that someone, somewhere understands what you're going through. Thank you @tomoarakawa for making this a chic transition from long to short!
From the moment he was born 12 years, 11 months and 8 days ago, my amazing @rockbehl took ownership of my heart. From then on, his happiness and wellbeing have been the centre of anything @goldiebehl and I ever did. And so, when the Big C reared its ugly head, our biggest dilemma was what and how we were going to tell him. As much as we wanted to protect him, we knew it was important to tell him the full facts. We've always been open and honest with him and this time it wasn't going to be different. He took the news so maturely... and instantly became a source of strength and positivity for me. In some situations now, he even reverses roles and takes on being the parent, reminding me of things I need to do! I believe that it's imperative to keep kids involved in a situation like this. They are a lot more resilient than we give them credit for. It's important to spend time with them and include them, rather than make them wait on the side-lines, not being told yet instinctively knowing everything. In our effort to protect them from the pain and realities of life, we might end up doing the opposite. I'm spending time with Ranveer right now, while he's on summer vacation. His madness and shenanigans help me #SwitchOnTheSunshine. And today, we derive strength from each other #OneDayAtATime
She now sports a new look and thanked Priyanka Chopra for introducing her to a stylist.
"Vanity is my favourite sin." - Al Pacino Well, it might not be my all-time favourite sin (that would be gluttony ), but who doesn't like looking good? The way we look has a profound psychological impact on us... A little vanity here and there does no one any harm. It's important to do what makes you happy, even if it's something as simple as wearing a wig, bright red lipstick, high heels.... All that white noise doesn't make a difference in the larger picture. No one can tell you what's right or wrong for you. When I was testing out the wigs, I had a brief moment of self-doubt... "Am I vain for wanting to look good?" As part of the entertainment industry, you're always expected to look good... Maybe that has been ingrained in me? But then I gave it a thought and I realized I like looking good for me. If I'm in the mood to wear a scarf, I will. If I want to walk around bald and free, I will. Only you know what would make you feel good, and what works best for you. So take every opportunity you can to #SwitchOnTheSunshine. #OneDayAtATime Thank you @priyankachopra for connecting me with the amazing @bokheehair, who created my new look.
Sonali Bendre is known for films like Sarfarosh, Major Saab, Duplicate, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Hum Saath-Saath Hai.
(With IANS inputs)