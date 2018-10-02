'Sonali Bendre Is Courageous And Brave,' Says Anupam Kher

Sonali Bendre shared this picture (Image courtesy: iamsonalibendre)

Sonali Bendre, currently undergoing treatment for cancer in New York, is a courageous and brave person, actor Anupam Kher, who is also in the Big Apple, told news agency IANS. Anupam Kher is shooting for his new show New Amsterdam there and said that the duo often talk to each other and meet. "I spoke to Sonali two days ago and she is getting her treatment done. As she knows that I am also in New York for four-five months, we both talk about who will be able to return back home first. I always tell her, 'I don't know about me, but I really want you to go back home'," Anupam Kher told IANS over phone.

"Sonali is a courageous and brave person. By brave, I do not mean strong in terms of physical strength. How you deal with life in difficult situation determines your true strength and the way Sonali is fighting is highly applaudable," he added.

Sonali Bendre and Anupam Kher have co-starred in films like Keemat, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai and Dil Hi Dil Mein.

In July, Sonali Bendre revealed that she's suffering from cancer and said she's "taking this battle head on."

"I pray to God every morning to give Sonali immense strength. And I always try my best to meet her and be in touch with her because I know when somebody is not well, at that time person feels good to be surrounded with loved ones. So, I make sure I talk to her and create positive vibes around her always," Anupam Kher told IANS.

Days after revealing about the diagnosis, Sonali Bendre shared how several stories of the cancer survivors are giving her "strength and courage" and also how her son Ranveer handled the situation "maturely."

She now sports a new look and thanked Priyanka Chopra for introducing her to a stylist.

Sonali Bendre is known for films like Sarfarosh, Major Saab, Duplicate, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Hum Saath-Saath Hai.

