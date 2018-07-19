Sonali Bendre's Emotional Post On How She Told Son Ranveer About Battle With Cancer

Sonali Bendre with her son in New York. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Sonali Bendre is battling cancer in New York and her new found source of support is her 12-year-old son Ranveer. In her latest Instagram post, Sonali revealed that her son handled the news of "the Big C" with maturity. Sonali Bendre also said that as much as she wanted to 'protect' her son, she had to tell him all the facts. A beautiful picture of Sonali and Ranveer accompanied the lengthy note, in which Sonali wrote: "We've always been open and honest with him and this time it wasn't going to be different. He took the news so maturely... and instantly became a source of strength and positivity for me. In some situations now, he even reverses roles and takes on being the parent, reminding me of things I need to do."



Sonali Bendre also took this as an opportunity to emphasise that it's important for parents to keep their children involved. "I believe that it's imperative to keep kids involved in a situation like this. They are a lot more resilient than we give them credit for... In our effort to protect them from the pain and realities of life, we might end up doing the opposite," she said.



Ranveer, currently on a summer vacation, is spending most of his time with his mother. "His madness and shenanigans help me #SwitchOnTheSunshine. And today, we derive strength from each other," she wrote.





Read Sonali Bendre's full message:



Earlier this month, Sonali Bendre revealed that she's undergoing a course of treatment for cancer in New York. Sonali Bendre, who is married to producer Goldie Behl, shared this social media:





A few days later, Sonali talked about the changes she has accepted because of the treatment and added: "The only thing I'm trying to be consistent about is maintaining a positive outlook."



Sonali Bendre has starred in films such as Sarfarosh with Aamir Khan, Duplicate co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Hum Saath-Saath Hai, in which she was paired opposite Salman Khan.