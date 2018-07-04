Sonali Bendre Reveals Cancer Diagnosis, Says She 'Didn't See It Coming'

Sonali Bendre shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer: Sonali Bendre Sonali Bendre is married to Goldie Behl and they have a son She says her family and friends have provided the 'best support system'

Actress Sonali Bendre on Wednesday revealed that she has been diagnosed with "high grade cancer" and is being treated for it in New York. On her Instagram and Twitter handles, Ms Bendre, 43, shared a lengthy note in which she said she's "taking this battle head on" and thanked her family and friends for their support. Ms Bendre also described the diagnosis as 'unexpected' and said she 'didn't see it coming.' In her statement, Sonali Bendre said: "Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming... My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for." See Ms Bendre's post, shared from New York.





Sonali Bendre's colleagues such as Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh wished her well on Twitter:



Godspeed ,love and strength to a true fighter and a solid soul!!! https://t.co/fvUOpD9ubW — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 4, 2018

Deeply saddened & shaken by this news. Praying for your speedy recovery & good health @iamsonalibendre . @GOLDIEBEHL sending all the positivity & best wishes. https://t.co/vI537mH47j — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 4, 2018

Sonali Bendre is married to producer Goldie Behl. They have a 13-year-old son named Ranveer.



Sonali Bendre has featured in films like Sarfarosh with Aamir Khan, Major Saab with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, Duplicate and Kal Ho Naa Ho with Shah Rukh Khan and Hum Saath-Saath Hai with Salman Khan.



Apart from Hindi films, Sonali Bendre has featured in several regional films such as Kadhalar Dhinam and Kannodu Kanbathellam in Tamil, Shankar Dada MBBS in Telugu and Anahat in Marathi.



