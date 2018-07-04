Sonali Bendre Reveals Cancer Diagnosis, Says She 'Didn't See It Coming'

Sonali Bendre is currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 04, 2018 13:39 IST
Sonali Bendre shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer: Sonali Bendre
  2. Sonali Bendre is married to Goldie Behl and they have a son
  3. She says her family and friends have provided the 'best support system'

Actress Sonali Bendre on Wednesday revealed that she has been diagnosed with "high grade cancer" and is being treated for it in New York. On her Instagram and Twitter handles, Ms Bendre, 43, shared a lengthy note in which she said she's "taking this battle head on" and thanked her family and friends for their support. Ms Bendre also described the diagnosis as 'unexpected' and said she 'didn't see it coming.'
 

 

Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them. There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I've received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I'm taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me.

A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on


Sonali Bendre's colleagues such as Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh wished her well on Twitter:
 

 

 

Sonali Bendre is married to producer Goldie Behl. They have a 13-year-old son named Ranveer.

Sonali Bendre has featured in films like Sarfarosh with Aamir Khan, Major Saab with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, Duplicate and Kal Ho Naa Ho with Shah Rukh Khan and Hum Saath-Saath Hai with Salman Khan.

Apart from Hindi films, Sonali Bendre has featured in several regional films such as Kadhalar Dhinam and Kannodu Kanbathellam in Tamil, Shankar Dada MBBS in Telugu and Anahat in Marathi.

Sonali Bendre was last seen in a cameo role in Akshay Kumar's Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara! (2013) while her last full-fledged role was opposite Chiranjeevi in Shankar Dada MBBS.

