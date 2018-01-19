This Pic Of Madhuri Dixit, Kajol And Sonali Bendre Will Transport You To The 90s

Designer Manish Malhotra posted a lovely picture with actresses Madhuri Dixit, Kajol and Sonali Bendre, and our day was made. The three actresses posed for a perfect picture together at an event yesterday and we are extremely happy with the end result. The photo will definitely transport you to the 90s. In the picture, Sonali Bendre looks stunning in a floral dress while Madhuri Dixit, who dropped by with husband Sriram Madhav Nene had generous amounts of stardust sprinkled. Kajol also stepped in for her fair share of the limelight. In 10 hours, the photo received 29,731 'likes' and the comment section is filled up with compliments like: "tremendous," "divas" while one user wrote that Madhuri, Kajol and Sonali should feature in a film together. (We can't agree more)
Here it is. (You can thank Manish Malhotra for this, we already did)
Some relationships in your life are for years and of Respect and Admiration for each orther specially when you have also worked with each orther for years and you still do ...with @kajol @iamsonalibendre @madhuridixitnene ... tonight here all of us with #ram nene @maccosmetics @mickeycontractor #celebration @mmalhotraworld
Madhuri Dixit, Sonali Bendre and Kajol have not worked together in any movie but the three actresses have starred in some super hit films. Madhuri is known for films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, Dil To Pagal Hai, Ram Lakhan while Kajol gave blockbuster hits such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Sonali Bendre worked in films like Sarfarosh and Hum Saath-Saath Hain.
On Thursday, Mickey Contractor celebrated 12 years of his association with a makeup and the party was attended by celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karan Johar and Sushmita Sen.
Madhuri Dixit is all set to make her Marathi debut with Bucket List while she's also prepping for Total Dhamaal, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Ajay Devgn. Kajol was last seen in VIP 2 and Sonali Bendre was a judge on TV show India's Best Dramebaaz.