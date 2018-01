This Pic Of Madhuri Dixit, Kajol And Sonali Bendre Will Transport You To The 90s

Highlights A photo of Madhuri Dixit, Sonali Bendre and Kajol was shared The trio transported us to the 90s Madhuri, Sonali and Kajol attended an event together

Designer Manish Malhotra posted a lovely picture with actresses Madhuri Dixit, Kajol and Sonali Bendre, and our day was made. The three actresses posed for a perfect picture together at an event yesterday and we are extremely happy with the end result. The photo will definitely transport you to the 90s . In the picture, Sonali Bendre looks stunning in a floral dress while Madhuri Dixit, who dropped by with husband Sriram Madhav Nene had generous amounts of stardust sprinkled. Kajol also stepped in for her fair share of the limelight. In 10 hours, the photo received 29,731 'likes' and the comment section is filled up with compliments like: "tremendous," "divas" while one user wrote that Madhuri, Kajol and Sonali should feature in a film together. (We can't agree more)Here it is. (You can thank Manish Malhotra for this, we already did)Madhuri Dixit, Sonali Bendre and Kajol have not worked together in any movie but the three actresses have starred in some super hit films. Madhuri is known for films likewhile Kajol gave blockbuster hits such asand. Sonali Bendre worked in films likeandOn Thursday, Mickey Contractor celebrated 12 years of his association with a makeup and the party was attended by celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karan Johar and Sushmita Sen. Mickey has worked with actresses like Urmila Matondkar in, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor in, Kareena Kapoor inand Priety Zinta in. He will also work in upcoming films like, which stars Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Madhuri Dixit is all set to make her Marathi debut with Bucket List while she's also prepping for, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Ajay Devgn. Kajol was last seen inand Sonali Bendre was a judge on TV show