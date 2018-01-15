Trending: Madhuri Dixit's First Look From Marathi Debut Bucket List

Actress Madhuri Dixit is all set for her debut Marathi film Bucket List. Her first look from the film, which was revealed on Sunday evening, has gained one of the top spots on today's trending list. The poster features Madhuri in a traditional green sari, a round red bindi and a mangalsutra. "And here is the first look of my first Marathi film Bucket List," she wrote, adding the hashtag "Sankranti Surprise." "It is a story of every household yet, it has a silver lining. It not only gives you hope and inspiration but also encourages you to live life in the true sense. The most fascinating factor for me to choose it is that it is going to carve a niche in everyone's heart," Madhuri, 50, earlier said.
Here's Madhuri's first look from Bucket List.
Bucket List is Madhuri Dixit's first Marathi project, despite having spent over 30 years in the industry. "Marathi cinema is evolving so beautifully and seeing such incredible stories being told makes me beam with pride. I have received a number of scripts over the years, since doing a Marathi film was always something I was open to. But the scripts didn't excite me as this one did. When I read this script, it stood out and with the amazing team behind it, I knew that this is what I wanted to be a part of," she said.
Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit is prepping for Total Dhamaal, which went on floors last week.