When Madhuri Dixit, Aamir Khan And Anil Kapoor Unite, It's Total Dhamaal

Worked with each one of them individually and now we all come together for #totaldhamaal...look forward to the fun times pic.twitter.com/dbR9RLBcJU — Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) January 9, 2018

Kal se karenge Total Dhamaal! https://t.co/LynRzclFw0 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 8, 2018

Superstar Aamir Khan along with Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor and Ajay Devgn gave theclap for the shooting ofin Mumbai, today. In the pictures, we see that Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Aamir Khan along with the film's team pose together. It is also reported that Aamir Khan directed the shot and director Indra Kumar assisted him, Madhuri Dixit switched on the camera and theshot took place in the presence of other stars of the film including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Javed Jaffery and Sanjay Mishra.is the third film in the comedy entertainer franchiseand will definitely be a laugh riot.is a reunion of sorts for Madhuri and actors Ajay Devgn and Anil Kapoor. Ajay and Madhuri were last seen together inandin 2001 while Anil Kapoor and Madhuri have been one of the most superhits of Bollywood that featured in several films withbeing the last one in 2000.On Tuesday, Madhuri shared a picture with her co-stars along with the caption, "Worked with each one of them individually and now we all come together for...look forward to the fun times." Earlier, Ajay Devgn also updated about the film's shooting schedule and tweeted this:Of working again with Madhuri after 17 years, Anil Kapoor told mid-day , "I am really excited to work with Madhuri. We have worked on some amazing ventures in the past. It is always fun to associate with a co-star who understands you. Be it in(1988),(1989),(1992) or(2000), people have always loved and appreciated our pairing. We hope to entertain the audience again and create the same magic. Presented by Fox Star Studios,is produced by Ajay Devgn Films, Ashok Thakeria, Markand Adhikari, Anand Pandit and Fox Star Studios and is directed by Indra Kumar.Apart from, Aamir Khan will also star in, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan while Anil Kapoor haswith Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the pipeline.