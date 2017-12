Total Dhamaal: Anil Kapoor 'Hopes To Recreate Same Magic' With Madhuri Dixit After 17 Years

Highlights They are co-stars of films such as Tezaab and Pukar "I am really excited to work with Madhuri," Anil Kapoor said Total Dhamaal also stars Ajay Devgn

Actors Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit are all set to share screen space after 17 years. The duo have collaborated for Indra Kumar's, also starring Ajay Devgn, reports mid-day . Anil Kapoor, 61, and Madhuri Dixit, 50, are co-stars of films such asand. Of working again with Madhuri, Anil Kapoor told mid-day , "I am really excited to work with Madhuri. We have worked on some amazing ventures in the past. It is always fun to associate with a co-star who understands you. Be it in(1988),(1989),(1992) or(2000), people have always loved and appreciated our pairing. We hope to entertain the audience again and create the same magic."is the third film in thefranchise. The first film, titled, released in 20017 and the sequel,, hit the screens in 2011. Both the films featured Sanjay Dutt, Ritesh Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and Aashish Chaudhary. Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Ajay Devgn have been casted for the first time.Anil Kapoor is currently filmingwith Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and also has Salman Khan'sin the pipeline. He will start prepping forlater. "Work on the film with Madhuri will kick-off after that. It is going to be an out-and-out entertainer," he told mid-day Madhuri Dixit, who has previously worked with Indra Kumar in films likeand, is also prepping for her Marathi debut.is scheduled to release later next year.