Total Dhamaal: Anil Kapoor 'Hopes To Recreate Same Magic' With Madhuri Dixit After 17 Years Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit have collaborated for Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal

Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit have co-starred with each other in several films They are co-stars of films such as Tezaab and Pukar "I am really excited to work with Madhuri," Anil Kapoor said Total Dhamaal also stars Ajay Devgn Total Dhamaal, also starring Ajay Devgn, reports Tezaab and Ram Lakhan. Of working again with Madhuri, Anil Kapoor told Tezaab (1988), Ram Lakhan (1989), Beta (1992) or Pukar (2000), people have always loved and appreciated our pairing. We hope to entertain the audience again and create the same magic."



Total Dhamaal is the third film in the Dhamaal franchise. The first film, titled Dhamaal, released in 20017 and the sequel, Double Dhamaal, hit the screens in 2011. Both the films featured Sanjay Dutt, Ritesh Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and Aashish Chaudhary. Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Ajay Devgn have been casted for the first time.



Anil Kapoor is currently filming Fanney Khan with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and also has Salman Khan's Race 3 in the pipeline. He will start prepping for Total Dhamaal later. "Work on the film with Madhuri will kick-off after that. It is going to be an out-and-out entertainer," he told



Madhuri Dixit, who has previously worked with Indra Kumar in films like Dil, Beta and Raja, is also prepping for her Marathi debut.



Total Dhamaal is scheduled to release later next year.



