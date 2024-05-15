To Madhuri Dixit, A Birthday Wish From Tezaab Co-Star Anil Kapoor: 'Lucky To Have Your Presence In My Life'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: anilskapoor)

Madhuri Dixit, who celebrates her 57th birthday today, received the sweetest wish from Beta co-star Anil Kapoor. The Animal star on Thursday shared a collage of their pictures together, some old and recent ones, and wrote a sweet message alongside it. He wrote, "To say that you are one of my favourite co-stars would be accurate but not nearly enough. You are most importantly, one of my favourite buddies. Ours is a friendship that transcends all screens and I'm lucky to have your radiant presence in my life. May you always have reasons to smile so that the rest of us can bask in its glory. Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit." ICYDK, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit have worked in a number of hit films including Parinda, Tezaab, Lajja, Ram Lakhan, Beta, Pukar among others.

Take a look at Anil Kapoor's post for birthday girl Madhuri:

A few hours back, Madhuri Dixit's husband Shriram Nene also posted a video of himself with his wife. Shriram Nene captioned the post, "Happy birthday to the woman who dances through life with grace, charm, and a killer smile! You light up our lives in ways words can't express. We love you endlessly." He added the hashtags #BirthdayGirl and #ForeverInLove to his post.

Check out Shriram Nene's post here:

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Prime Video's Maja Ma. She also starred in the Netflix series The Fame Game, also starring Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul earlier in 2022. Madhuri Dixit is a star of hits like Tezaab, Devdas, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Khalnayak, Saajan, Beta, Koyla, Pukar, Prem Granth, among many others. On the personal front, Madhuri Dixit married Shriram Nene, a doctor, in the year 1999 and the couple are parents to two sons - Arin and Raayan.