Ajay Devgn Posts An Update About Total Dhamaal

Actor Ajay Devgn will start shooting for the upcoming comedy film Total Dhamaal from Tuesday. Ajay on Monday tweeted: "! (From tomorrow we'd do)." A tweet from the official page of Fox Star Hindi, who will be presenting the film, read: "Presenting more laughter and more madness.is our latest collaboration with Ajay Devgn Films to give you your next dose of rib-tickling comedy. Directed by Indra Kumar, this laugh riot is set to release on December 7!"The film will be jointly produced by Kumar along with Ashok Thakeria and Ajay. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi.is the third film in the comedy entertainer franchise. It will be directed by Indra Kumar. It is slated to release on December 7.