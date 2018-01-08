Ajay Devgn Posts An Update About Total Dhamaal Ajay Devgn will start shooting for Total Dhamaal from Tuesday

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Ajay Devgn in Mumbai Mumbai: Highlights "Kal se karenge Total Dhamaal," Ajay Devgn tweeted Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor are also part of Total Dhamaal Total Dhamaal release on December 7 Kal se karenge Total Dhamaal! (From tomorrow we'd do Total Dhamaal)." A tweet from the official page of Fox Star Hindi, who will be presenting the film, read: "Presenting more laughter and more madness. Total Dhamaal is our latest collaboration with Ajay Devgn Films to give you your next dose of rib-tickling comedy. Directed by Indra Kumar, this laugh riot is set to release on December 7!"

Kal se karenge Total Dhamaal! https://t.co/LynRzclFw0 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 8, 2018



The film will be jointly produced by Kumar along with Ashok Thakeria and Ajay. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi.



Total Dhamaal is the third film in the comedy entertainer franchise Dhamaal. It will be directed by Indra Kumar. It is slated to release on December 7.





