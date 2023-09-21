Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Inside Rani Mukerji's Festivities With Madhuri Dixit-Shriram Nene, Anil And Sunita Kapoor

Shriram Nene with Madhuri and Rani. (courtesy: drneneofficial)

Rani Mukerji might be a social media recluse but we got glimpses of her Ganesh Chaturthi festivities courtesy pictures shared by Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor. Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Nene shared photos with Rani Mukerji, dressed in their festive best. In the picture, the trio can be seen happily posing together. The caption on the post read, "About last night. Ganpati Bappa Morya." Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor too posted a picture with Nayak co-star Rani and wife Sunita Kapoor. He wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya" in his caption. Anil Kapoor also shared a happy picture with wife Sunita Kapoor on his Instagram stories.

See the photos shared by Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene here:

This is what Anil Kapoor posted:

Screenshot of Anil Kapoor's Instagram story

Earlier, Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene shared a video of themselves wishing their fans. They captioned the post, "Wishing all of you a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi from our side."

ICYMI, here's another video from Madhuri Dixit's festivities.

In terms of work, Rani Mukerji was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Rani Mukerji's filmography includes hits as well as critically acclaimed movies like Black, Hum Tum, Bunty Aur Babli, the Mardaan series, Saathiya, Talaash, Hichki among many others.

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's Maja Ma last year. She also starred in the Netflix series The Fame Game, also starring Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul earlier in 2022. Madhuri Dixit is a star of hits like Tezaab, Devdas, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Khalnayak, Saajan, Beta, Koyla, Pukar, Prem Granth, among many others.

Anil Kapoor recently starred in The Night Manager Part 2. His upcoming projects include Thank You for Coming, Animal and Fighter.