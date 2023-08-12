Shabana Azmi's Melbourne Diaries With Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan And Rani Mukerji

Shabana Azmi shared this image. (courtesy: azmishabana18)

The 14th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) kicked off on August 14. From Karan Johar to Rani Mukerji, the who's who of Bollywood assembled under one roof to celebrate cinema. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi, whose film Ghoomer will be premiered at the festival, has shared a post-dinner picture on Instagram. Ghoomer also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher. In the pic, we can spot Shabana Azmi, Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji and Shweta Bachchan. Along with the picture, the veteran actress revealed that she joined KJo, Shweta and Rani straight from the airport. In the picture, all four of them can be seen smiling for the camera. Shabana Azmi dropped the snippet along with the caption, “In Melbourne post dinner which I joined straight from the airport! Enthu cutlet!!!” FYI: Shweta is in Melbourne to support her brother Abhishek.

Shabana Azmi has also shared a picture with team Ghoomer on Instagram and wrote that Abhishek Bachchan took them out to an Italian restaurant for lunch ahead of the "world premiere of our film".

Ghoomer is having its “world premiere tonight at 7 PM”. Announcing the premiere of the sports drama, Abhishek dropped a clip from R Balki's directorial and tweeted, “Catch us at the Opening Night of Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne as Ghoomer has its World Premiere tonight at 7 PM!”

Coming back to Ghoomer, apart from Saiyami Kher, Abhishek Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, the film also features Angad Bedi, Guneet Sandhu and Ivanka Das in prominent roles. Going by Ghoomer's trailer, the movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a cameo role. The movie revolves around the incredible achievements of Karoly Takacs. It will hit the theatres on August 18.

Meanwhile, Shabana Azmi was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in titular roles, the movie also starred Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra.